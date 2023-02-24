Home » News » Elections » 'Kabr Khudegi vs Kamal Khilega': PM Attacks Cong Over Raising 'Grave' Slogans at IGI Airport Tarmac

'Kabr Khudegi vs Kamal Khilega': PM Attacks Cong Over Raising 'Grave' Slogans at IGI Airport Tarmac

In the poll-bound Meghalaya, PM Modi said that the country will give a "befitting reply" to the people with such "offensive thinking and language"

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 17:24 IST

Shillong, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a poll rally in Shillong, Meghalaya on Friday. (File photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a poll rally in Shillong, Meghalaya on Friday. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress at a poll rally in Meghalaya’s Shillong for raising “Modi teri kabar khudegi" (Modi your grave will be dug) slogans and asserted that the country is saying “Modi tera kamal khilega" (Modi, your lotus will bloom) instead.

“Some people who have been rejected by the country, who are immersed in disappointed, are now chanting ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’…but the country is saying, India’s people are saying ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’," the PM said, and was met with resounding cheers.

The country will give a “befitting reply" to the people with such “offensive thinking and language," he said, adding, “The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give a reply."

RELATED NEWS

A purported video of Congress leaders protesting at Delhi airport tarmac against Pawan Khera’s arrest on Thursday was widely shared on social media where they can be heard raising slogans including “tanashahi nahi chalegi" (down with dictatorship) and “Modi teri kabar khudegi".

The Prime Minister, while addressing the rally, also said that the country was scaling great heights and Meghalaya was making important contributions.

Exuding confidence that the BJP would win in the poll-bound state this time, he stressed that Meghalaya wants a government that puts people first and needs to be free from dynasty politics.

“Not only in Delhi but also in Meghalaya, family-run parties had converted the state into an ATM to fill their coffers. People have rejected them. Meghalaya now wants a government that puts people first and not family," he said.

first published: February 24, 2023, 16:47 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 17:24 IST
