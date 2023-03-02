Kadamtala-Kurti Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Kadamtala-Kurti seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Moboshar Ali (BJP), Md. Abdul Matin (TMC), Jahangir Ali (NCPI), Birajit Sinha (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 84.65% which is -3.63% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.54 Kadamtala-Kurti (কদমতলা-কুর্তি) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and North Tripura district of Tripura. Kadamtala-Kurti is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Kadamtala-Kurti election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kadamtala-Kurti election result or click here for compact election results of Kadamtala-Kurti and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kadamtala-Kurti go here.

Demographic profile of Kadamtala-Kurti:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.59% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 47127 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,765 were male and 23,362 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kadamtala-Kurti in 2023 is 983 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 41416 eligible electors, of which 21,057 were male, 20,359 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 37326 eligible electors, of which 19,057 were male, 18,269 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kadamtala-Kurti in 2018 was 16. In 2013, there were 13 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kadamtala-Kurti:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Islam Uddin of CPM won in this seat defeating Tinku Roy of BJP by a margin of 6882 which was 18.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 56.2% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Fayzur Rohaman of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Abdul Matin Chaudhury of INC by a margin of 1929 votes which was 5.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 42.64% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 54. Kadamtala-Kurti Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kadamtala-Kurti:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kadamtala-Kurti:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Kadamtala-Kurti are: Moboshar Ali (BJP), Md. Abdul Matin (TMC), Jahangir Ali (NCPI), Birajit Sinha (INC).

Voter turnout in Kadamtala-Kurti:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.65%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.28%, while it was 91.22% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.63% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kadamtala-Kurti went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Kadamtala-Kurti constituency:

Assembly constituency No.54. Kadamtala-Kurti comprises of the following areas of North Tripura district of Tripura: Kadamtala, Kurti and Brajendranagar Tehsils; maheshpur mouza in Ichailalchhara Tehsil; and Churaibari mouza in Churaibari Tehsil in Dharmanagar Sub-Division.

A total of Two Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Kadamtala-Kurti constituency, which are: Bagbassa, Dharmanagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh and Karimganj District of Assam.

Map location of Kadamtala-Kurti:

The geographic coordinates of Kadamtala-Kurti is: 24°28’04.1"N 92°11’57.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kadamtala-Kurti

List of candidates contesting from Kadamtala-Kurti Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Islam Uddin

Party: CPM

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: 2

Total assets: Rs 18.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 22.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Gopal Krishna Deb

Party: IND

Age: 73

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 5th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 63 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dilip Tanti

Party: BJP

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 25132

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abdul Hasim

Party: TMC

Age: 39

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

