Kadi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Kadi seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki (BJP), Hargovan Karsandas Dabhi (AAP), Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai Parmar (INC), Kusumben Sureshkumar Rathod (IND), Mangalbhai Kacharabhai Makwana (IND), Laxmichand Pujabhai Chavda (IND), Senama Mahendrabhai Somabhai (IND), Bhupendrakumar Bhikhabhai Ravat (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.11% which is -3.75% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.24 Kadi (કડી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Mahesana district of Gujarat. Kadi is part of Mahesana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Kadi election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kadi election result or click here for compact election results of Kadi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kadi go here.

Demographic profile of Kadi:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.2% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.42%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,80,418 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,45,383 were male and 1,35,032 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kadi in 2022 is 929 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,57,276 eligible electors, of which 1,34,162 were male, 1,23,111 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,27,599 eligible electors, of which 1,18,598 were male, 1,08,995 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kadi in 2017 was 77. In 2012, there were 107 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kadi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Karshanbhai Punjabhai Solanki of BJP won in this seat defeating Chavda Rameshbhai Maganbhai of INC by a margin of 7,746 which was 4.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chavada Rameshbhai Maganbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Hitu Kanodiya of BJP by a margin of 1,217 votes which was 0.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 24. Kadi Assembly segment of the 4. Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency. Shardaben Anilbhai Patel of BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat defeating A J Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kadi:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kadi:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Kadi are: Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki (BJP), Hargovan Karsandas Dabhi (AAP), Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai Parmar (INC), Kusumben Sureshkumar Rathod (IND), Mangalbhai Kacharabhai Makwana (IND), Laxmichand Pujabhai Chavda (IND), Senama Mahendrabhai Somabhai (IND), Bhupendrakumar Bhikhabhai Ravat (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal).

Voter turnout in Kadi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.86%, while it was 77.82% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.75% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kadi went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kadi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.24. Kadi comprises of the following areas of Mahesana district of Gujarat: Kadi Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kadi constituency, which are: Viramgam, Becharaji, Mahesana, Mansa, Kalol, Sanand. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kadi:

The geographic coordinates of Kadi is: 23°15’15.8"N 72°19’22.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kadi

List of candididates contesting from Kadi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki

Party: BJP

Age: 65

Profession: Social Worker/ Farming/ Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 77.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 33.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 65.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.4 lakh

Candidate name: Hargovan Karsandas Dabhi

Party: AAP

Age: 66

Profession: Retired Bank Officer Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 56.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Total income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Candidate name: Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai Parmar

Party: INC

Age: 52

Profession: Advocate and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 33.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 69.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.3 crore

Total income: Rs 49.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kusumben Sureshkumar Rathod

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 20.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.5 lakh

Candidate name: Mangalbhai Kacharabhai Makwana

Party: IND

Age: 76

Profession: Retired & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 87.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 80 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Laxmichand Pujabhai Chavda

Party: IND

Age: 68

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 33205

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 33205

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Senama Mahendrabhai Somabhai

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Painter Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20000

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Bhupendrakumar Bhikhabhai Ravat

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 37

Profession: Sub Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

