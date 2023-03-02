Kakraban-Salgarh Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Kakraban-Salgarh seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tarmin Uddin (IND), Pranajit Roy (INC), Biralal Noatia (TMP), Abhishek Debroy (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.58% which is -4% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.33 Kakraban-Salgarh (কাকরাবন-শালগড়) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Gomati district of Tripura. Kakraban-Salgarh is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Kakraban-Salgarh election result

Demographic profile of Kakraban-Salgarh:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.47% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 54009 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 27,647 were male and 26,362 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kakraban-Salgarh in 2023 is 954 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 50446 eligible electors, of which 26,068 were male, 24,378 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 46155 eligible electors, of which 23,775 were male, 22,380 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kakraban-Salgarh in 2018 was 203. In 2013, there were 94 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kakraban-Salgarh:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Ratan Kumar Bhowmik of CPM won in this seat defeating Jitendra Majumder of BJP by a margin of 3767 which was 7.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 52.11% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ratan Bhowmik of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajib Samaddar of INC by a margin of 7190 votes which was 16.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 57.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 33. Kakraban-Salgarh Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kakraban-Salgarh:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kakraban-Salgarh:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Kakraban-Salgarh are: Tarmin Uddin (IND), Pranajit Roy (INC), Biralal Noatia (TMP), Abhishek Debroy (BJP).

Voter turnout in Kakraban-Salgarh:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.58%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.58%, while it was 94.98% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kakraban-Salgarh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Kakraban-Salgarh constituency:

Assembly constituency No.33. Kakraban-Salgarh comprises of the following areas of Gomati district of Tripura: Kakraban and mirja Tehsils; Gangachhara mouza in Garji Tehsil; Dudhpushkarini and Palatana mouzas in Jamjuri Tehsil; and Hadra, Garjanmura, Amtali and Salgarah mouzas in Salgarah Tehsil in udaipur Sub-Division.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Kakraban-Salgarh constituency, which are: Nalchar, Dhanpur, Rajnagar, Bagma, Radhakishorepur, Matarbari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kakraban-Salgarh:

The geographic coordinates of Kakraban-Salgarh is: 23°29’16.8"N 91°25’08.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kakraban-Salgarh

List of candidates contesting from Kakraban-Salgarh Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Uttam Das

Party: IND

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ratan Kumar Bhowmik

Party: CPM

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 24.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 13 lakh

Candidate name: Kshir Mohan Das

Party: TMP

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service and Self Employed

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jitendra Majumder

Party: BJP

Age: 69

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 68.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 35 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kakraban-Salgarh election result or click here for compact election results of Kakraban-Salgarh and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kakraban-Salgarh go here.

