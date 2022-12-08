Kalavad S.C. Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Kalavad S.C. seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Chavda Meghjibhai Amarabhai (BJP), Dr Jignesh Solanki (AAP), Chouhan Mahendra Dineshbhai (BSP), Pravin Narashibhai Musadiya (INC), Chauhan Pravinbhai Danabhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 55.7% which is -5.4% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.76 Kalavad S.C. (કાલાવડ (SC)) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Jamnagar district of Gujarat. Kalavad S.C. is part of Jamnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Kalavad S.C. election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kalavad S.C. election result or click here for compact election results of Kalavad S.C. and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kalavad S.C. go here.

Advertisement

Demographic profile of Kalavad S.C.:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.26%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,326 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,20,221 were male and 1,13,103 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalavad S.C. in 2022 is 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,15,156 eligible electors, of which 1,12,486 were male, 1,02,668 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,894 eligible electors, of which 1,02,713 were male, 92180 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Kalavad S.C. in 2017 was 111. In 2012, there were 295 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kalavad S.C.:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Musadiya Pravinbhai Narashibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Ghaiyada Muljibhai Dayabhai of BJP by a margin of 32,951 which was 25.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 59.06% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chavda Meghjibhai Amarabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Parmar Dineshbhai Rudabhai (Dr Dinesh Parmar) of INC by a margin of 6,119 votes which was 4.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.47% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 76. Kalavad S.C. Assembly segment of the 12. Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat defeating Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Kalavad S.C.:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kalavad S.C.:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Kalavad S.C. are: Chavda Meghjibhai Amarabhai (BJP), Dr Jignesh Solanki (AAP), Chouhan Mahendra Dineshbhai (BSP), Pravin Narashibhai Musadiya (INC), Chauhan Pravinbhai Danabhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Kalavad S.C.:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.1%, while it was 68.98% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.4% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kalavad S.C. went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kalavad S.C. constituency:

Assembly constituency No.76. Kalavad S.C. comprises of the following areas of Jamnagar district of Gujarat: 1. Kalavad Taluka. 2. Jodiya Taluka (Part) Villages - Ranjitpar, untbet-Shampar, Zinzuda, Rajpar, Fadsar, Bela, Rampar (Padabekad), Kothariya, Amran, Kharachiya, Kerali, Fatsar, Jivapar, Badanpar (Amran), Dhudkot, mavnugam, Dudhai, manamora, Bhimkata, Jamsar, Sampar, Ambala, Koyli, Padana, Jiragadh, Tarana, madhapar, Balambha, Keshiya, manpar, morana, meghpar, Jasapar, Bodka, Pithad, Gajdi, Rasnal, Timbdi. 3. Dhrol Taluka - entire taluka except villages - Chhalla, Golita. 4. Paddhari Taluka (Part) of Rajkot District Villages - Khokhri, Jivapar.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kalavad S.C. constituency, which are: Jamjodhpur, Jamnagar Rural, Morbi, Tankara, Rajkot Rural (SC), Gondal, Jetpur, Dhoraji. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kalavad S.C.:

The geographic coordinates of Kalavad S.C. is: 22°15’27.7"N 70°23’56.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kalavad S.C.

List of candididates contesting from Kalavad S.C. Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Chavda Meghjibhai Amarabhai

Party: BJP

Age: 64

Profession: Farmer And Commission agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 33.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 56.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Jignesh Solanki

Party: AAP

Age: 31

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 78.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 33.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chouhan Mahendra Dineshbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 43

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pravin Narashibhai Musadiya

Party: INC

Age: 51

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 55.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 31.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 24.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chauhan Pravinbhai Danabhai

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kalavad S.C. election result or click here for compact election results of Kalavad S.C. and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kalavad S.C. go here.

Read all the Latest News here