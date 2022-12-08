Kalol Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Kalol seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Fatesinh Vakhatsinh Chauhan (BJP), Dineshbhai Kanubhai Baria (AAP), Vaghela Satishkumar Rameshbhai (BSP), Chauhan Vijaysinh Magansinh (Garvi Gujarat Party), Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan (INC), Jadav Devendrasinh Vaghsinh (IND), Punamchand Madabhai Harijan (IND), Vankar Dahyabhai Jesingbhai (IND), Jadav Mahendrasinh Ramsinh (Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)), Jayeshkumar Shantubhai Rathod (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Thakor Ramendrasinh Jashvantsinh (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.5% which is 0.03% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.127 Kalol (કલોલ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Panchmahal district of Gujarat. Kalol is part of Panchmahal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Kalol election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kalol election result or click here for compact election results of Kalol and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kalol go here.

Demographic profile of Kalol:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.49%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,58,495 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,32,570 were male and 1,25,924 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalol in 2022 is 950 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,692 eligible electors, of which 1,21,272 were male, 1,12,420 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,161 eligible electors, of which 1,09,629 were male, 99532 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalol in 2017 was 112. In 2012, there were 118 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kalol:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Chauhan Sumanben Pravinsinh of BJP won in this seat defeating Parmar Pradhyumansinh Vijaysinh (Panchmahal Zeroxwala) of INC by a margin of 49,277 which was 29.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rathod Arvindsinh Damsinh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jadav Rajendrasinh Chandrasinh of INC by a margin of 30,056 votes which was 19.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 127. Kalol Assembly segment of the 18. Panchmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod of BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat defeating Khant Vechatbhai Kuberbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kalol:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kalol:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Kalol are: Fatesinh Vakhatsinh Chauhan (BJP), Dineshbhai Kanubhai Baria (AAP), Vaghela Satishkumar Rameshbhai (BSP), Chauhan Vijaysinh Magansinh (Garvi Gujarat Party), Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan (INC), Jadav Devendrasinh Vaghsinh (IND), Punamchand Madabhai Harijan (IND), Vankar Dahyabhai Jesingbhai (IND), Jadav Mahendrasinh Ramsinh (Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)), Jayeshkumar Shantubhai Rathod (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Thakor Ramendrasinh Jashvantsinh (Praja Vijay Paksh).

Voter turnout in Kalol:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.47%, while it was 73.98% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.03% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kalol went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kalol constituency:

Assembly constituency No.127. Kalol comprises of the following areas of Panchmahal district of Gujarat: 1. Kalol Taluka. 2. Ghoghamba Taluka (Part) Villages - Jorapura (Vangarva), Vangarva, Shaniyada, Ranipura (Damavav), Damavav, Khilodi, Rinchhwani, Albeta, Khan Patla, Sajora, Padedi, Simaliya, Jambuvaniya, Guneshiya, Kothayadi, Sherpura, Damanpura, Dantol, Bhilod, Gajipura (Kanpur), Kantaveda, Bhojpura, Goya Sundal, Kothara, Vav kulli, Chathi, Bor, Chatha, Kantu, malu, Kanpur, Navagam, Jorapura (Davadra), Davadra, mulani Kapadi, Gajapura (Kantu), Gundi, Khadpa, Gorada, Ambakhunt, uncha Beda, Kharod, Gamani, Galibili, Godli, Vanskod, Nurapura, Ghogha.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kalol constituency, which are: Savli, Godhra, Morva Hadaf, Devgadbaria, Chhota Udaipur, Halol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kalol:

The geographic coordinates of Kalol is: 23°13’58.2"N 72°29’20.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kalol

List of candididates contesting from Kalol Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Fatesinh Vakhatsinh Chauhan

Party: BJP

Age: 59

Profession: Farming & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 66.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 28.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 38 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dineshbhai Kanubhai Baria

Party: AAP

Age: 43

Profession: Private Tution Class

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 26.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.9 lakh

Candidate name: Vaghela Satishkumar Rameshbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 32

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chauhan Vijaysinh Magansinh

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 52

Profession: Lawer & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan

Party: INC

Age: 81

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 69.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 62.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Jadav Devendrasinh Vaghsinh

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: Farming, Fabrication Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Punamchand Madabhai Harijan

Party: IND

Age: 64

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vankar Dahyabhai Jesingbhai

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Security Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 15100

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jadav Mahendrasinh Ramsinh

Party: Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)

Age: 52

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayeshkumar Shantubhai Rathod

Party: Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party

Age: 47

Profession: Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 75000

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Ramendrasinh Jashvantsinh

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 34

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

