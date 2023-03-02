Kamalasagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Kamalasagar seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sushil Chandra Das (IND), Partha Ranjan Sarkar (AIFB), Mridul Kanti Sarkar (IND), Mina Rani Sarkar (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.32% which is -2.77% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.15 Kamalasagar (কমলাসাগর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Sipahijala district of Tripura. Kamalasagar is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Kamalasagar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kamalasagar election result or click here for compact election results of Kamalasagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kamalasagar go here.

Demographic profile of Kamalasagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.2% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 43349 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,096 were male and 21,252 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kamalasagar in 2023 is 962 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 40056 eligible electors, of which 20,859 were male, 19,197 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 37268 eligible electors, of which 19,363 were male, 17,905 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kamalasagar in 2018 was 189. In 2013, there were 56 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kamalasagar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Narayan Chandra Chowdhuri of CPM won in this seat defeating Arun Bhowmik of BJP by a margin of 1879 which was 4.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 49.42% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Narayan Chandra Chowdhuri of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Dipak Kumar Roy of INC by a margin of 5415 votes which was 15.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 56.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 15. Kamalasagar Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kamalasagar:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kamalasagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Kamalasagar are: Sushil Chandra Das (IND), Partha Ranjan Sarkar (AIFB), Mridul Kanti Sarkar (IND), Mina Rani Sarkar (BJP).

Voter turnout in Kamalasagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.32%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.09%, while it was 94.76% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.77% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kamalasagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Kamalasagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.15. Kamalasagar comprises of the following areas of Sipahijala district of Tripura: Nehalchandranagar, Devipur and Bikramnagar Tehsils; madhupur and Kaiyadhepa mouzas in madhupur Tehsil in Bishalgarh Sub- Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Kamalasagar constituency, which are: Bishalgarh, Golaghati, Suryamaninagar, Boxanagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Kamalasagar:

The geographic coordinates of Kamalasagar is: 23°43’03.7"N 91°12’13.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kamalasagar

List of candidates contesting from Kamalasagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sutapa Ghosh

Party: TMC

Age: 48

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Work

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hiranmay Narayan Debnath

Party: CPM

Age: 37

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashis Das

Party: TMP

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Antara Sarkar Deb

Party: BJP

Age: 53

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 73647

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

