Kamalpur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Kamalpur seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Pabin Tripura (CPM), Nandita Debbarma(Reang) (TMP), Bikash Chakma (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86.06% which is -4.62% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.45 Kamalpur (কামালপুর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Dhalai district of Tripura. Kamalpur is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Kamalpur election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kamalpur election result or click here for compact election results of Kamalpur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kamalpur go here.

Demographic profile of Kamalpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.19% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 18.64%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.03%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 45752 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,047 were male and 22,705 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kamalpur in 2023 is 985 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 43255 eligible electors, of which 21,883 were male, 21,372 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 40518 eligible electors, of which 20,523 were male, 19,995 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Kamalpur in 2018 was 126. In 2013, there were 68 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kamalpur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Manoj Kanti Deb of BJP won in this seat defeating Bijoy Laxmi Singha of CPM by a margin of 2959 which was 7.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.77% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Bijoy Lakshmi Singha of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Manoj Kanti Deb of INC by a margin of 1514 votes which was 4.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 51.15% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 45. Kamalpur Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Kamalpur:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kamalpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Kamalpur are: Pabin Tripura (CPM), Nandita Debbarma(Reang) (TMP), Bikash Chakma (BJP).

Voter turnout in Kamalpur:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.06%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.68%, while it was 92.72% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.62% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kamalpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Kamalpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.45. Kamalpur comprises of the following areas of Dhalai district of Tripura: Kamalpur, manikbhandar and Halahali Tehsils in Kamalpur Sub- Division.

A total of Two Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Kamalpur constituency, which are: Surma, Asharambari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Kamalpur:

The geographic coordinates of Kamalpur is: 24°07’07.3"N 91°47’37.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kamalpur

List of candidates contesting from Kamalpur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sumen Dey

Party: TMC

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: 3

Total assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Rubi Ghosh

Party: INC

Age: 48

Gender: Female

Profession: House Wife

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 29.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Premtosh Deb

Party: IND

Age: 66

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivator

Education: 5th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Meri Debbarma

Party: TMP

Age: 40

Gender: Female

Profession: House Wife

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 3.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manoj Kanti Deb

Party: BJP

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 50.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kamalpur election result or click here for compact election results of Kamalpur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kamalpur go here.

Read all the Latest News here