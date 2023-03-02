Kanchanpur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Kanchanpur seat in Tripura. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Santana Chakma (BJP), Sadhan Kumar Chakma (CPM), Purnita Chakma (TMC), Karnadhan Chakma (IND), Hollywood Chakma (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 81.22% which is -6.96% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.60 Kanchanpur (কাঞ্চনপুর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and North Tripura district of Tripura. Kanchanpur is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Kanchanpur election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kanchanpur election result or click here for compact election results of Kanchanpur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kanchanpur go here.

Demographic profile of Kanchanpur:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 79.89%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 50671 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 25,578 were male and 25,092 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kanchanpur in 2023 is 981 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42028 eligible electors, of which 21,428 were male, 20,600 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 37895 eligible electors, of which 19,401 were male, 18,494 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Kanchanpur in 2018 was 53. In 2013, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kanchanpur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Prem Kumar Reang of IPFT won in this seat defeating Rajendra Reang of CPM by a margin of 4131 which was 10.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. IPFT had a vote share of 51.3% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Rajendra Reang of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Drao Kumar Reang of INPT by a margin of 1081 votes which was 3.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 50.13% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 60. Kanchanpur Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Kanchanpur:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kanchanpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Kanchanpur are: Santana Chakma (BJP), Sadhan Kumar Chakma (CPM), Purnita Chakma (TMC), Karnadhan Chakma (IND), Hollywood Chakma (TMP).

Voter turnout in Kanchanpur:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.22%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.18%, while it was 90.59% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -6.96% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kanchanpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Kanchanpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.60. Kanchanpur comprises of the following areas of North Tripura district of Tripura: Anandabazar and Dasda Tehsils; Kanchanpur, Chandipur, Kanchanchhara and Shantipur mouzas in Kanchanpur Tehsil in Kanchanpur Sub-Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Kanchanpur constituency, which are: Karmachhara, Chawamanu, Pabiachhara, Pencharthal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh and Mamit District of Mizoram.

Map location of Kanchanpur:

The geographic coordinates of Kanchanpur is: 23°55’01.9"N 92°10’49.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kanchanpur

List of candidates contesting from Kanchanpur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shankar Reang

Party: TSP

Age: 32

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajendra Reang

Party: CPM

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 36 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prem Kumar Reang

Party: IPFT

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Activist

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 42.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 23.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Philip Kumar Reang

Party: TMP

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Activist and Self Employee

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 26.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Indrakhela Chakma

Party: IND

Age: 41

Gender: Female

Profession: Business

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bimanjoy Reang

Party: IND

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 17.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kanchanpur election result or click here for compact election results of Kanchanpur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kanchanpur go here.

Read all the Latest News here