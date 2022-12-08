Kangra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Kangra seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Pawan Kumar Kajal (BJP), Raj Kumar (AAP), Vijay Kumar (BSP), Surinder Kumar (INC), Amit Verma (IND), Kulbhash Chand (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.02% which is -2.13% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.16 Kangra (कांगड़ा) (Nagarkot) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Kangra is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Kangra election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kangra election result or click here for compact election results of Kangra and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kangra go here.

Advertisement

Demographic profile of Kangra:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 83547 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 41488 were male and 41110 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kangra in 2022 is 991 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 75899 eligible electors, of which 38723 were male, 37176 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 68243 eligible electors, of which 35100 were male, 33143 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Kangra in 2017 was 428. In 2012, there were 1010 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kangra:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Pawan Kumar Kajal of INC won in this seat defeating Sanjay Chaudhary of BJP by a margin of 6,208 which was 10.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.11% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pawan Kajal of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Choudhary Surender Kumar of INC by a margin of 563 votes which was 1.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 29% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 16. Kangra Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Kangra:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kangra:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Kangra are: Pawan Kumar Kajal (BJP), Raj Kumar (AAP), Vijay Kumar (BSP), Surinder Kumar (INC), Amit Verma (IND), Kulbhash Chand (IND).

Voter turnout in Kangra:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.15%, while it was 74.06% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.13% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kangra went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kangra constituency:

Assembly constituency No.16. Kangra comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Gaggal, Daulatpur, PCs Abdullapur, Jamanabad, matour, Kohala, ujjain, Jogipur, Kholi of Kangra KC & Kangra municipal Council of Kangra Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Kangra constituency, which are: Shahpur, Dharamshala, Nagorta, Dehra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kangra:

The geographic coordinates of Kangra is: 32°05’04.6"N 76°15’10.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kangra

List of candididates contesting from Kangra Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Pawan Kumar Kajal

Party: BJP

Age: 48

Profession: Agriculturist, Former Govt. Contractor and Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 54.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.7 crore

Total income: Rs 18.6 lakh

Candidate name: Raj Kumar

Party: AAP

Age: 68

Profession: Deed Writter Income

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Total income: Rs 11.8 lakh

Candidate name: Vijay Kumar

Party: BSP

Age: 59

Profession: Gold Smith Shop at Sehgal Market Kangra

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 37.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 31.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Candidate name: Surinder Kumar

Party: INC

Age: 68

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 39.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 21.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: Amit Verma

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Computer Trading Business & Property Dealers

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 59.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 77.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.2 lakh

Candidate name: Kulbhash Chand

Party: IND

Age: 58

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 81.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 53.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 12.2 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kangra election result or click here for compact election results of Kangra and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kangra go here.

Read all the Latest News here