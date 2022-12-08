Kankrej Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Kankrej seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Vaghela Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh (BJP), Mukeshkumar Somalal Thakkar (AAP), Maheshbhai Vershibhai Makavana (BSP), Amrutji Motiji Thakor (INC), Chaudhari Babubhai Mahdevbhai (IND), Thakor Gandaji Manaji (IND), Rathod Mavji Bhemaji (Jan Sewa Driver Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 68.89% which is -7.18% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.15 Kankrej (કાંકરેજ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Kankrej is part of Patan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Kankrej election result

Demographic profile of Kankrej:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.32%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,91,496 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,52,774 were male and 1,38,722 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kankrej in 2022 is 908 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,52,198 eligible electors, of which 1,32,823 were male, 1,19,368 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,272 eligible electors, of which 1,18,993 were male, 1,09,278 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kankrej in 2017 was 53. In 2012, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kankrej:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh Vaghela of BJP won in this seat defeating Jalera Dineshji Dharsiji of INC by a margin of 8,588 which was 4.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Khanpura Dharshibhai Lakhabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vaghela Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh of BJP by a margin of 600 votes which was 0.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.18% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 15. Kankrej Assembly segment of the 3. Patan Lok Sabha constituency. Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji of BJP won the Patan Parliament seat defeating Jagdish Thakor of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kankrej:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kankrej:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Kankrej are: Vaghela Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh (BJP), Mukeshkumar Somalal Thakkar (AAP), Maheshbhai Vershibhai Makavana (BSP), Amrutji Motiji Thakor (INC), Chaudhari Babubhai Mahdevbhai (IND), Thakor Gandaji Manaji (IND), Rathod Mavji Bhemaji (Jan Sewa Driver Party).

Voter turnout in Kankrej:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.07%, while it was 71.74% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.18% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kankrej went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kankrej constituency:

Assembly constituency No.15. Kankrej comprises of the following areas of Banaskantha district of Gujarat: 1. Kankrej Taluka. 2. Deesa Taluka (Part) Villages - lunpur, manekpura, Khardosan, Aseda, Nava, Sadarpur, Chhatrala, mudetha, Yavarganj, Bodal, Jhabadiya, Bhadramali, Dharisana, Kanajhara, Samau motavas, Saviyana, Velavapura, Samau Nanavas.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kankrej constituency, which are: Radhanpur, Vav, Deodar, Deesa, Palanpur, Sidhpur, Patan, Chanasma. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kankrej:

The geographic coordinates of Kankrej is: 24°00’37.1"N 71°48’37.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kankrej

List of candididates contesting from Kankrej Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Vaghela Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh

Party: BJP

Age: 53

Profession: Farming & Animal Husbandry/ MLA Salary

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 89.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 39 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Mukeshkumar Somalal Thakkar

Party: AAP

Age: 49

Profession: Manager

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 33.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Maheshbhai Vershibhai Makavana

Party: BSP

Age: 35

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 74500

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 74500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amrutji Motiji Thakor

Party: INC

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 57.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Total income: Rs 12 lakh

Candidate name: Chaudhari Babubhai Mahdevbhai

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Retail Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Gandaji Manaji

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathod Mavji Bhemaji

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 54

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

