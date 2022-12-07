Karam Pura Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.89

Ward No.89 Karam Pura (कर्मपुरा) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Moti Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Karam Pura went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Karam Pura corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Karam Pura ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Karam Pura was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Karam Pura candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Karam Pura ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rakesh Joshi (AAP), Rajeev Girotra (BJP), Satya Dev Goel (INC), Sumit (IND).

MLA and MP of Karam Pura

Shiv Charan Goel of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 25. Moti Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Karam Pura is a part.

Demographic profile of Karam Pura

According to the delimitation report, Karam Pura ward has a total population of 72,228 of which 7,693 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.65% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Karam Pura ward

The following areas are covered under the Karam Pura ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Amar Park Near Zakhirat.Huts; Chara Mandi Near Zakhira Flyovert.Huts; Daya Basti Near Zakhira Flyovert.Huts; Karampura Balmiki Basti T.Harts, Karampura Block-B, Block-D, , Block-G; Karampura Block-A,; Karampura Block-B, Block-D, , Block-G; Karampura Block-B, Block-D, , Block-G, Rohtak Road, Punjabi Bagh Railway Colony,, Tulsi Ram Dharamshala, Najafgarh Road; Karampura Block-C; Karampura Block-E; Karampura Block-F; Najafgarh Road, Hil Colony Block-A, B, C, E, H; New Moti Nagar Karampura, Block-I; New Moti Nagar, Karampura West Block-H,; New Moti Nagarblock -C; “New Moti Nagarblock-B-1-11, B-23-42, Block- A,;" Rakhi Mkt. Near Rama Road Zakhirat.Huts; Rama Road West Patel Nagar; Rama Colony Rama Road; West Patel Nagar Industrial Area; Bhagwandas Nagar, Block-C, Block-E, Block-D, Block-A, Block-B, Block-F; Lig, Dda Flats(Jaidev Park), New Rohtak Road (Manohar Park), Chaman Lal Park Ashok Park Extn., Bhagwan Das Extn, Jaidev Park; New Rohtak Road (Manohar Park), Chaman Lal Park Ashok Park Extn., Bhagwan Das Extn, Jaidev Park; Punjabi Garden, Ram Chandra Park, Moti Nagar, Rohtak Road, Punjabi Bagh Railway Colony,; Rohtak Road Sewa Basti, Punjabibagh,; Rohtak Road, Punjabi Bagh Railway Colony,; Rohtak Road, Punjabibagh, East Avenue.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 89. Karam Pura ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rakesh Joshi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,49,78,784; Total liabilities: Rs 25,74,260.

Candidate name: Rajeev Girotra; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,77,20,864; Total liabilities: Rs 18,76,250.

Candidate name: Satya Dev Goel; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 99,08,973; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sumit; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 9,95,107; Total liabilities: Rs 20,00,000.

