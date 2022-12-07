Karawal Nagar-East ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.241

Ward No.241 Karawal Nagar-East (करावल नगर ईस्‍ट) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Mustafabad Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Karawal Nagar-East went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Karawal Nagar-East corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Karawal Nagar-East ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Karawal Nagar-East was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Karawal Nagar-East candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Karawal Nagar-East ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Asha Bansal (AAP), Shimla Devi (BJP), Rajni Devi (BSP), Saroj Baghel (INC), Nazma Parveen (IND), Mamta Kumari (IND), Shashi Devi (IND).

MLA and MP of Karawal Nagar-East

Haji Yunus of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 69. Mustafabad Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Karawal Nagar-East is a part.

Demographic profile of Karawal Nagar-East

According to the delimitation report, Karawal Nagar-East ward has a total population of 65,474 of which 14,352 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 21.92% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Karawal Nagar-East ward

The following areas are covered under the Karawal Nagar-East ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Karawal Nagar C.T Shiv Vihar, Phase-V, Karawal Nagar C.T Shiv Vihar, Phase-Vi, Karawal Nagar C.T, Ambika Vihar, Block-C, Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-Iv (Gautam Vihar, Pushp Vihar),, Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-Ix, Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-Vii, Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-Viii, Block G-1,, Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-X, Block-A, Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-X, Block-B, Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-X, Block-C; Karawal Nagar C.T, Shanti Nagar, Block-A, Karawal Nagar C.T, Shanti Nagar, Block C+D, Karawal Nagar C.T, Shanti Nagar, Block, -B; Karawal Nagar C.T, Ambika Vihar, Block-A, Karawal Nagar C.T, Ambika Vihar, Block-B, Karawal Nagar C.T, Ambika Vihar, Block-C; Karawal Nagar C.T, Devi Nagar, Karawal Nagar C.T, Prem Vihar, Block-A-1 (Panchal Vihar), Karawal, Nagar C.T, Prem Vihar, Block-D; Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-Iv (O, P Block, Lok Vihar); Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-Iii, Block-E; Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-Iii, Block-F; Karawal Nagar C.T, Shiv Vihar, Phase-Iii, Block-G.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 241. Karawal Nagar-East ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Asha Bansal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,39,33,662; Total liabilities: Rs 4,50,737.

Candidate name: Shimla Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,00,30,170; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajni Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 52,15,973; Total liabilities: Rs 4,28,620.

Candidate name: Saroj Baghel; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 93,80,835; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mamta Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 1,30,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nazma Parveen; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,55,552; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shashi Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 6,70,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

