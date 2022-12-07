Karawal Nagar-West ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.248

Ward No.248 Karawal Nagar-West (करावल नगर- वेस्‍ट) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Karawal Nagar-West went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Karawal Nagar-West corporator.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Karawal Nagar-West was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Karawal Nagar-West candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Karawal Nagar-West ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Jitendra Bansala (AAP), Satyapal Singh (BJP), Narendera Singh (BSP), Dharmendra Singh (INC), Ram Sewak Upadhyay (IND), Ravindra Kumar Govil (IND), Shiv Babu Pathak (IND), Yogesh Swamy (IND).

MLA and MP of Karawal Nagar-West

Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 70. Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Karawal Nagar-West is a part.

Demographic profile of Karawal Nagar-West

According to the delimitation report, Karawal Nagar-West ward has a total population of 69,926 of which 8,413 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 12.03% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Karawal Nagar-West ward

The following areas are covered under the Karawal Nagar-West ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Karawal Nagar Ct, Ankur Enclave; Karawal Nagar Ct, Kamal Vihar; Karawal Nagar Ct, Karawal Nagar Village; Karawal Nagar Ct, Mukund Vihar, Karawal Nagar Ct, New Sabhapur Gujran, Karawal Nagar Ct, Shahid Bhagat Singh Colony; Karawal Nagar Ct, Prakash Vihar; Karawal Nagar Ct, West Karawal Nagar; Sadat Pur Gujran C.T.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 248. Karawal Nagar-West ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Jitender Bansala; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 48,27,35,651; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Satyapal Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,97,93,811; Total liabilities: Rs 6,31,222.

Candidate name: Narendera Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,17,63,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Dharmender Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 13,88,063; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ram Sewak Upadhyay; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 21,30,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ravindra Kumar Govil; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 16,17,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shiv Babu Pathak; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 95,63,766; Total liabilities: Rs 1,70,000.

Candidate name: Yogesh Swamy; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 14,201; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

