Karbook Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Karbook seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Ranjit Das (BJP), Parimal Debnath (CPM), Biplab Kumar Saha (TMC), Ashiram Reang (TMP), Anil Reang (IND), Amal Majumder (RPIA). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.57% which is -2.45% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.43 Karbook (কারবুক) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Gomati district of Tripura. Karbook is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Karbook election result

Demographic profile of Karbook:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.94% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 90.71%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 40550 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 20,467 were male and 20,083 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karbook in 2023 is 981 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 34761 eligible electors, of which 17,739 were male, 17,022 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 30973 eligible electors, of which 15,655 were male, 15,318 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karbook in 2018 was 52. In 2013, there were 22 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Karbook:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Burba Mohan Tripura of BJP won in this seat defeating Priyamani Debbarma of CPM by a margin of 797 which was 2.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.17% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Priyamani Debbarma of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Dharjaroy Tripura of INPT by a margin of 3435 votes which was 11.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 53.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 43. Karbook Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Karbook:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Karbook:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Karbook are: Ranjit Das (BJP), Parimal Debnath (CPM), Biplab Kumar Saha (TMC), Ashiram Reang (TMP), Anil Reang (IND), Amal Majumder (RPIA).

Voter turnout in Karbook:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.57%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.02%, while it was 94.17% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.45% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Karbook went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Karbook constituency:

Assembly constituency No.43. Karbook comprises of the following areas of Gomati district of Tripura: Dakshin Karbook Tehsil; Paschim manikya Dewan, Purba manikya Dewan, Rambhadra, Jarimura, mukchhari, Chakpur and Purba Kalajhari R.F. mouzas in Nutanbazar Tehsil; and laogong, Dakshin Chellagong, uttar Chellagong, Paschim ekchhari, Dakshin ekchhari and Tairbhuma mouzas in Chellagong Tehsil in Amarpur Sub- Division; and Silachhari Tehsil; Rajdhar Nagar, magrum, Bagachatal and Kaptali mouzas in Baishnabpur Tehsil; and Desharampara mouza in manu-Bankul Tehsil in Sabroom Sub-Division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Karbook constituency, which are: Sabroom, Ampinagar, Amarpur, Santirbazar, Manu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Karbook:

The geographic coordinates of Karbook is: 23°20’31.9"N 91°43’46.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Karbook

List of candidates contesting from Karbook Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sanjoy Manik Tripura

Party: TMP

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 10.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Priyamani Debbarma

Party: CPM

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Profession: Politics

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 21.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Milton Chakma

Party: TMC

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Total income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ashim Kumar Tripura

Party: BJP

Age: 30

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

