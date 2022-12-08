Karjan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Karjan seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Akshaykumar Ishvarbhai Patel (BJP), Paresh Patel(Vakil) (AAP), Ghanshyam Melsangbhai Vasava (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Yusuf Vali Hasanali (BSP), Priteshkumar Janakbhai Patel (Pintu Patel Vemardi) (INC), Ramanbhai Chimanbhai Vasava (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.2% which is -7.11% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.147 Karjan (કરજણ) (Miyagam-Karjan) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Karjan is part of Bharuch Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Karjan election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Karjan election result or click here for compact election results of Karjan and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Karjan go here.

Demographic profile of Karjan:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 27.77%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,340 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,652 were male and 1,04,677 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karjan in 2022 is 963 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,98,209 eligible electors, of which 1,02,349 were male, 95848 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,877 eligible electors, of which 93879 were male, 85992 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karjan in 2017 was 11. In 2012, there were 44 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Karjan:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Akshay Kumar Iswarbhai Patel of INC won in this seat defeating Satishbhai Motibhai Patel of BJP by a margin of 3,564 which was 2.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.18% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Satishbhai Motibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Akshaykumar Ishwarbhai Patel of INC by a margin of 3,489 votes which was 2.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 147. Karjan Assembly segment of the 22. Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat defeating Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Karjan:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Karjan:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Karjan are: Akshaykumar Ishvarbhai Patel (BJP), Paresh Patel(Vakil) (AAP), Ghanshyam Melsangbhai Vasava (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Yusuf Vali Hasanali (BSP), Priteshkumar Janakbhai Patel (Pintu Patel Vemardi) (INC), Ramanbhai Chimanbhai Vasava (IND).

Voter turnout in Karjan:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.31%, while it was 78.6% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.11% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Karjan went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Karjan constituency:

Assembly constituency No.147. Karjan comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: 1. Karjan Taluka - entire taluka except village – umaj. 2. Sinor Taluka. 3. Vadodara Taluka (Part) Villages - Karali, Itola, Vadsala, untiya (Kajapur), Por, Raman Gamdi, Gosindra, untiya (medhad), Sarar, Kashipura, Ankhi, Fajalpur (Ankhi).

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Karjan constituency, which are: Jambusar, Padra, Dabhoi, Nandod, Jhagadia, Vagra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Karjan:

The geographic coordinates of Karjan is: 22°00’08.3"N 73°09’54.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Karjan

List of candididates contesting from Karjan Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Akshaykumar Ishvarbhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 53

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Total income: Rs 15.6 lakh

Candidate name: Paresh Patel(Vakil)

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Lawer & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 79.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ghanshyam Melsangbhai Vasava

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 27

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 17.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Yusuf Vali Hasanali

Party: BSP

Age: 45

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Priteshkumar Janakbhai Patel (Pintu Patel Vemardi)

Party: INC

Age: 36

Profession: Business ( Small Scale Business )

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 82 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ramanbhai Chimanbhai Vasava

Party: IND

Age: 67

Profession: Retired (PSI)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 28 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh

