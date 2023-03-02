Karmachhara Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Karmachhara seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Suchitra Debbarma (BJP), Krishna Kumar Debbarma (IND), Karnadhan Chakma (IND), Chitta Ranjan Debbarma (TMP), Chandan Mogchoudhury (TMC), Amalendu Debbarma (CPM). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.93% which is -2.1% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.48 Karmachhara (কর্মছড়া) (Karmachara) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Dhalai district of Tripura. Karmachhara is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Karmachhara election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Karmachhara election result or click here for compact election results of Karmachhara and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Karmachhara go here.

Demographic profile of Karmachhara:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 69.47%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.03%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 43754 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,088 were male and 21,665 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karmachhara in 2023 is 981 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 39145 eligible electors, of which 19,840 were male, 19,305 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 34074 eligible electors, of which 17,297 were male, 16,777 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karmachhara in 2018 was 23. In 2013, there were 29 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Karmachhara:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl of BJP won in this seat defeating Umakanta Tripura of CPM by a margin of 7336 which was 20.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.87% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Gajendra Tripura of CPM by a margin of 1372 votes which was 4.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 48. Karmachhara Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Karmachhara:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Karmachhara:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Karmachhara are: Suchitra Debbarma (BJP), Krishna Kumar Debbarma (IND), Karnadhan Chakma (IND), Chitta Ranjan Debbarma (TMP), Chandan Mogchoudhury (TMC), Amalendu Debbarma (CPM).

Voter turnout in Karmachhara:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.93%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.03%, while it was 91.1% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.1% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Karmachhara went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Karmachhara constituency:

Assembly constituency No.48. Karmachhara comprises of the following areas of Dhalai district of Tripura: Karamchhara and manu Tehsils in longtarai Valley Sub-Division

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Karmachhara constituency, which are: Surma, Ambassa, Chawamanu, Pabiachhara, Fatikroy, Kanchanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Karmachhara:

The geographic coordinates of Karmachhara is: 24°01’17.0"N 91°58’57.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Karmachhara

List of candidates contesting from Karmachhara Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Paul Dangshu

Party: TMP

Age: 31

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed and Social Worker

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Indrakhela Chakma

Party: IND

Age: 41

Gender: Female

Profession: Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dibachandra Hrangkhawl

Party: INC

Age: 67

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 45661

Total liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Braja Lal Tripura

Party: BJP

Age: 36

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 20.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bishwanath Debbarma

Party: TPP

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 35400

Total liabilities: Rs 25000

Total income: Rs 0

