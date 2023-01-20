Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Dasarahalli Constituency

The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 have made citizens eager to learn about the developments in Bengaluru city. Along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Congress are gearing up for the big battle in the state. Amid all the ongoing political developments, the Dasarahalli Assembly constituency has also grabbed the headlines recently. R Manjunath of the JDS is the sitting MLA from the constituency, known to be the largest industrial area in South Asia. Although the industrial region is said to have provided employment opportunities to the poor and underprivileged, the belt is also riddled with some problems of its own.

The Peenya Industrial Area, which is deemed to be the largest industrial belt in South Asia, is part of the Dasarahalli Assembly Constituency. It has contributed significantly to the growth of the capital city. Tumkur Road Dasarahalli, better known as T Dasarahalli, was formerly the City Municipal Council in Bangalore. Presently, the town has merged with the Greater Bangalore Metropolitan Corporation.

MLA R Manjunath, who was the gunman of senior politician and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, SM Krishna earlier contested in the elections and bagged the seat in 2018. However, his winning glory was soon shattered by the election of MLA Muniraju as the BJP president for Bangalore Urban District.

Muniraju, who was formerly a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, was revered as a man who paid heed to a commoner’s problems. He even pointed out the persistent troubles the constituency was faced with. However, after his defeat, Muniraj was criticised for forgetting the field.

Speaking on the current scenario at Dasarahalli, R Manjunath has sought the ticket from the JDS. Meanwhile, Muniraj, who already holds the record for his 2-time victory, is yet to obtain the BJP ticket. Congress leader PN Krishnamurthy is also giving tough competition to the JDS and BJP. Additionally, Congress member Geetha Shivaram is also seeking a ticket.

The total number of voters at Dasarahalli is 4,37,077. Of them, 1,70,000 are Okkaligas, 43,000 Lingayats, 90,000 Schedule Cast (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) members, 25,000 Brahmins, 80,000 Other Backward Class (OBC) people, and 29,000 are General voters.

The Dasarahalli area has a lot of poor and middle-class migrant populations seeking employment. Even if the constituency’s reputation has altered since joining the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the residents still have a lot of expectations of the political class.

