Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Devanahalli Assembly Constituency

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly election 2023, the spotlight is on the land of coffee. And even as the campaigning gets underway, politicians are trying hard to woo the voters. Another assembly constituency with major significance is Devanahalli. It is better known as the birthplace of Tipu Sultan. The assembly constituency has a remarkable political history. A city with a Town Municipal Council, Devanahalli is located in Karnataka’s Bangalore Rural district. There are 23 wards in the Devanahalli assembly seat.

According to the election commission of India, Devanahalli Town Municipal Council has a population of 28,051 people, with 14,307 men and 13,744 women. Christians make up 0.55% of the population, Muslims 9.30%, and Hindus 89.79%. There were 2,02,254 voters in the Devanahalli Vidhan Sabha seat in 2018.

Problems:

In Devanahalli, firms of global calibre are emerging. However, locals claim that they failed to get a decent job with a satisfactory income. Real estate trade is rife, land prices are soaring, and crime rates in the constituency are ever-increasing. Some locals question the tourism ministry that despite sanctioning funds other places are not yet developed. Places like Avathi Hill, Devanahalli Fort, Nallur Tamarind Grove, Kundana Hill, and Thimmarayaswamy Hill are yet to get a place in the tourist destination list of the assembly constituency.

Politics:-

Narayanaswamy LN, the sitting MLA is from Janata Dal-Secular, and won with 86,966 votes, nearly 50.81% of the total vote. In 2013, another JD(S) leader, Pilla Munishamappa won the seat. Hence, for the last 10 years, the Janata Dal-Secular has held the constituency. It has to be seen whether the Devanahalli voter maintains the incumbency or moves towards other parties. Apart from Janata Dal-Secular, two other parties — Congress and the Janat Dal — dominate the politics of the region. Since 1962, Congress has won the Devanahalli constituency six times, while Janta Dal won thrice.

