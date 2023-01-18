Home » News » Elections » Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Holenarasipur Assembly Seat

Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Holenarasipur Assembly Seat

A large part of the population here is engaged in agriculture with sugarcane and rice being the most-grown crops.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 16:29 IST

Bengaluru, India

HD Dewe Gowda entered the political arena in 1962 as a non-partisan from the Holenarasipur assembly constituency in Hassan district.
HD Dewe Gowda entered the political arena in 1962 as a non-partisan from the Holenarasipur assembly constituency in Hassan district.

As part of the series where we bring information to you on the assembly constituencies just before the Karnataka elections, we cover the Holenarasipur assembly constituency here. Holenarasipura is a town and taluk in the Hassan district of Karnataka. The town is situated on the banks of the Hemavati, one of the tributaries of the Kaveri. Apart from being the hometown of former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda, the town was also the abode of Satchidanandendra Saraswati Swamiji, the founder of the Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya.

A large part of the population here is engaged in agriculture with sugarcane and rice being the most-grown crops. Holenarasipura is connected well with other parts of the state but there is a lack of post-graduate colleges in the region.

Advertisement

HD Dewe Gowda entered the political arena in 1962 as a non-partisan from the Holenarasipur assembly constituency in Hassan district. After 1984, Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna became an MLA. Following the path set by his father, he contested from the Holenarasipur constituency and established his rule in most of the constituencies of the Hassan district. In the last assembly elections, except for Arakalagud and Belur, the remaining five constituencies went to the JDS.

It is interesting to note that BJP has never won in Holenarasipur, which is known as the stronghold of JD(S). Since 1957, only JD(S) and Congress have won here, with the former winning on most occasions. Dewe Gowda has won from this constituency 6 times while his son, HD Revanna, who entered politics in 1994, has won 5 times, losing once in 1999. Revanna is currently the sitting MLA from the Holenarasipur assembly constituency.

RELATED NEWS

The ticket aspirants for the upcoming elections in this constituency include Shreyas Patel, Anupam, Bagur Manjegowda from Congress and Mayanna and Malali Narayan from BJP. HD Revanna runs for office once again from JD(S).

Advertisement

Talking about voter demographics, there are 1,10,945 male voters and 1,08,045 female voters in the Arakalagudu constituency with a total of 2,18,968 voters. The breakdown of voters is:

Lingayat17,000
Muslim13,000
Sc24,000
ST21,000
together13,000
Maratha93,000
Brahmin2,000
Vishwakarma8,000
Other3,000
shepherd26,000

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 18, 2023, 16:29 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 16:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Temperature In Bright Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Stunning Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Look Adorable In New Photo, Check Out The Duo's Romantic Pictures Together