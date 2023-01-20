Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Shiggaon Constituency

Ahead of the Karnataka 2023 assembly elections, political parties are at the forefront to woo the voters. Be it criticising other leaders or showcasing their initiatives, parties are leaving no stone unturned to show their electoral strength. One of the significant assembly constituencies is the Shiggaon seat in the Haveri district in the Mumbai Karnataka region. This place holds importance because Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been an MLA from here since 2008.

There are 2,09,629 voters, 109443 of whom are men and 1,00,077 women. According to the 2011 census, of the 1,87,910 people here, 96,735 were men and 91,175 were women. Hindus make up 73% of the population, Muslims 24%, and Christians 0.08%.

The constituency’s elector sex ratio is 91.36, while the estimated literacy rate is 74%.In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, the BJP won this seat by a margin of 9,503 votes (6.33%), garnering 48.64% of the total votes cast.

Voter turnout in 2013 for the seat was 79.72%. In the 2008 Assembly Elections, the BJP won this seat by a margin of 12,862 votes (10.44%), earning 51.76% of the total votes cast. Voter turnout in the 2018 election was 79.55%.

In the Shiggaon constituency, the battle is between the ruling BJP and Congress. The grand old party last won this seat way back in 1994. The saffron party has tasted success in the last three assembly polls here. It remains to be seen if the voters will change their minds this time around.

