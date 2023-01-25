Home » News » Elections » Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need to Know About Vijay Nagar Assembly Constituency

Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need to Know About Vijay Nagar Assembly Constituency

Sitting Congress MLA M Krishnappa has won the seat the last three times.

The Vijay Nagar constituency is part of the Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat. With a synonym for victory (Vijay) in its name, it is ironic that the constituency has been difficult to win for any party other than the Congress, which has set up its stronghold here. The region derives its name from the legendary Vijayanagar empire that flourished in South India during the 15th and 16th centuries.

Sitting MLA M Krishnappa from the Congress won the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018 and is now serving his third term. Talking about the last assembly elections, M Krishnappa got the majority of 73,353 votes while H Ravindra and Paramashiva from BJP and JD(S) respectively received 70,578 and 8,174 votes. M Krishnappa is eying a fourth term for the upcoming elections, while the BJP has once again granted a ticket to H Ravindra who lost last time.

Along with him, a former member of BBMP, Umesh Shetty is also said to be a ticket aspirant from the BJP. At present, JD(S) is in a state of losing ground in Vijayanagara and it does not seem like the party is fielding any candidate. It is, therefore, difficult to say who the ticket aspirants from JD(S) are.

Vijaya Nagar Assembly Constituency in Bengaluru South is one of the prestigious constituencies of the state. The total number of voters there is 2,10,400. The demographics are as follows.

Total electoratetogetherLingayatBrahmin
2,10,40051,00017,5009,000
OBCSC-STMuslimother
38,50042,50037,00014,900

