Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP, Congress Or JDS, Who Will Win in Old Mysore Region?

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, parties have started active campaigning. Among all the constituencies in the state, the Old Mysore Region holds significance for all the parties. This region is dominated by Tamil voters, and Janata Dal (Secular) banks heavily on this region. Political observers have noticed that in the last four elections in 1983, 2004, 2008, and 2018, no single party was able to get a majority in the three key regions of Old Mysore, Hyderabad-Karnataka, and Mumbai-Karnataka.

Apart from Tamils, Vokkaligas have also dominated the Old Mysore Region. But over the years, the vote share of Vokkaliga voters has seen a three-way split between Congress, JDS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This time, when the congress and JDS are contesting separately, there is a high chance of vote splits. The non-dominant vote of OBC is also important for parties like Congress and BJP.

Let’s observe the trend of past elections in the Old Mysore Region.

In 1983, it was JDS that emerged as the single largest party. Moreover, the party did exceptionally well in the Old Mysore Region. Congress performed miserably in this region.

In 2004, BJP fell short of the majority mark as it failed to gain votes from the Old Mysore region and the Hyderabad Karnataka Region. A similar trend was observed, when in the 2008 elections, BJP performed well in the Old Mysore Region, but scored poorly in the Mumbai Karnataka region. Similarly, in the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, BJP had a spectacular performance in Mumbai-Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka. Now, we have to wait and see whether the saffron party will make inroads in the three key regions.

It was only in the years 1989, 1999, and 2013, that the grand old party Congress made a majority mark in the Old Mysore, Hyderabad-Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka regions. Because of its stellar performances in these regions, it was able to rule the state.

