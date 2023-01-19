Karnataka Elections 2023: In Congress Manifesto, A Promise of 200 Units Free Electricity

The battle for the legislative assembly in Karnataka is underway. The BJP, Congress and JD(S) have started campaigning for votes and have their own manifestos full of promises in hand. The ruling BJP will start the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in the state from January 21 to 29. The yatra will be flagged off by national BJP president JP Nadda. On the other hand, JD(S) has already started its Pancharatna Yatra in the state. Not to forget, Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra started a week ago.

Should Congress come to power, the party committed to providing 200 free electricity units per month to every home in the state. The Congress made this pledge as it started its statewide electoral bus tour, positioning it as the party’s ‘first guarantee’ to the electorate before Assembly elections that are scheduled for May.

Advertisement

According to reports, Congress leaders have also pledged to provide 2 acres of land to landless families. Other promises in their agenda include a Rs 150 per month scholarship for students from Class 1 to 5 and a Rs 300 per month scholarship for children from Class 6 to 10.

BJP and JDS have mocked the Congress manifesto and called it bogus. They have particularly questioned the 200 units of free electricity part and have asked Congress where it will bring money to fund these projects. Former CM from JD(s) HD Kumaraswamy has asked voters to question these promises and not to fall for them.

The Praja Dhwani Yatra bus recently reached Koppal, where Congress leaders visited the Gavimath Temple. Opposition leader Siddhiramiah attacked BJP in his speech there.

Read all the Latest News here