Karnataka Elections 2023: Know About Kundapura Seat, The Hometown Of Deepika Padukone

With the Karnataka assembly elections fast approaching, political parties are busy campaigning hard and hurling allegations at each other. In the meantime, we are bringing to your attention crucial details of the assembly constituencies of the state. Today, we will talk about a constituency, which has had a significant contribution to Indian cinema. Kundapura Assembly Constituency is one of the five assembly constituencies of Udupi, the stronghold of the BJP.

Kundapura is the hometown of distinguished personalities like renowned writer Shivaram Karanta, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Kannada actor Upendra and director Yograj Bhatt. The scenic beauty of the place goes a notch up because of the Thrasi beach, Maravante beach, Gangolli backwater. Kundapur and Basrur have gained fame as trading centres since the time of ancient kings. Fishing provides livelihood to a lot of people here. The area has also gained some notoriety for being a Naxal-affected region.

The constituency had K. Prathapachandra Shetty of Congress win from 1983 to 1999 until he was defeated by Halady Srinivas Shetty of BJP in 1999. Halady continued to be the sitting MLA in the constituency until he left the BJP in 2013. He contested the 2013 assembly elections as an independent candidate and secured a huge victory by getting 89,000 votes and a margin of 40,000 votes. BJP fell to the third position. It seemed to hold a mirror to Halladi’s personal charisma. After this, Haladi, who came back to BJP during the 2018 elections, contested again from here and is right now the sitting MLA.

Total electorate 1,88,529 Bunts 48,000 Billava 36,000 Mogaveer 27,000 Devadiga 12,000 miner 8,000 Konkani Kharvi 10,000 Christian 14,000 Muslim 17,000 Other 8,529

Halady’s influence over the area was proven when he won in 2013, despite not being a part of any party and hence we can be certain that he will be granted the BJP ticket once again. A.G. Kodgi’s son Kiran Kodgi is a ticket aspirant. If Haladi does not contest, he can be declared his successor. Kishan Hegde, Malayadi Shivaram Shetty and K. Prathapachandra Shetty, who has been a four-time MLA from here, are believed to be ticket aspirants from Congress. Shyamala Bhandarim Mahila Congress leader is also an aspirant.

