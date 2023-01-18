Karnataka Elections 2023: Kodi Mutt Seer Predicts Karnataka Will See Single-Party Govt

With the Karnataka Assembly elections due in five months, Kodi Mutt Seer Sri Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swamiji has predicted that the state will not see a coalition government. During a media interaction at Hospet of Vijayanagar district, he predicted that a single party will form this time. It will be interesting to see which political party comes to power in the state.

He also said that after Sankranti, there will be good rainfall, adding if there’s another COVID wave, it won’t be as harmful as the previous ones. Earlier, Swamiji had predicted that parties would see division. This came true as the BJP leader and controversial mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy last month declared that he would form his own party, Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha. He will contest from the Gangavathi constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led government in Karnataka is faced with a barrage of allegations of corruption, scams and weak governance. Congress, meanwhile, is trying to resolve the tug-of-war between two senior leaders — Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. One of them will carry the party’s baton while shoring up the confidence of the voters.

The 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is likely to be held before May 2023. In the previous elections in 2018, a coalition of Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Congress formed the government with HD Kumaraswamy leading the formation.

However, in 2019, the government collapsed after several members of Congress and JD(S) defected to the BJP and BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister. On July 26, 2021, Yediyurappa resigned from his office and Basavaraj Bommai took charge on July 28, 2021.

