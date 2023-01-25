Speculations of whether actress-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is presently MP from Mandya in Karnataka, will join a political party have been rife for quite some time. Sumalatha is currently an independent MP from the area. Now as the Karnataka assembly elections are drawing closer, the question as to whether she will join the BJP or Congress has become integral. However, Sumalatha herself has made no such decision as of yet.

Speaking to the press in the Vidhana Soudha, Sumalatha said that her core focus was on the development of Mandya and that she listens to what her people say. But she has not taken any decision related to joining any party, she said. “I will make a decision based on the situation. I have no pressure," she said.

Sumalatha said in March 2019 that she would run as an independent candidate in the Karnataka Lok Sabha general election from Mandya. As a result of her support from prominent Kannada film industry figures like Darshan, Yash, Rockline Venkatesh, and Doddanna, the Bharatiya Janata Party opted not to field a candidate in Mandya. She had indirect support from several Congress Party members as well and won the elections by a wide margin.

Sumalatha brought to the notice of everyone in the press meet that both Congress and BJP supported her when she came to the field as an independent candidate. Hence, she believed that it was best to remain neutral. She also said that some BJP leaders have requested her to join the party but she has not taken a decision yet.

On being asked whether she would become an MLA from Mandya, she said, “People are saying that the district will develop if I become an MLA. So, I am gathering feedback from my supporters and the people of the district. I will take a final decision after a few days. I will also think about the development of the district and the issue of joining the party." Rubbishing rumours that she may contest from Bengaluru, she reaffirmed that as long as she was in politics, Mandya would be her base.

On being asked whether her son would enter active politics and run for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Sumalatha said her son had decided to choose cinema as a career for now and was already working on a film.

