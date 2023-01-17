Karnataka Elections 2023: Why Ex-CM Siddaramaiah Wants to Contest From Kolar

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, former chief minister Siddaramaiah has taken everyone by surprise by changing his constituency. Siddaramaiah, who previously won from the Chamundeshwari, Badami Assembly Constituency, is said to have opted for another seat this time. The opposition leader was looking for a winnable seat for quite some time. Last year, he said he had shortlisted three constituencies to contest from. He has finally revealed that he will contest from the land of gold, Kolar.

“I will contest from Kolar," said Siddaramaiah. But the decision of the High Command will be the final one, he added. His decision to change his constituency has led to speculations that the Congress leader was not sure about his fate in the Badami seat.

Dalit, Muslim, and Kuruba voters make up the Kolar Assembly constituency. Congress and JDS are the dominant parties in this constituency. The Ahinda community now supports Siddaramaiah, making him their preferred leader. After the Lingayats and Okkaligas, the Kuruba community, to which the ex-CM belongs, is the largest in the state.

It is also one of the communities in Kolar that determines the winner. Along with that, Muslim voters play a significant role in Kolar’s electoral outcome. Siddharamiah’s secular stance has always endeared him to the Muslim population — another reason why he probably chose Kolar.

However, Siddharamiah has explained his decision. He told the media, “I have not been able to give proper attention to my constituents in Badami. I am 75 years old and although I have a lot of energy left, the distance between Badami and my residence in Bangalore is too long. I could not go there regularly. It is only fair that I decide on an asana where I can visit regularly and give my full attention".

