Communities like Panchamasali Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Veerashaiva Panchamasali Lingayats, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Kuruba, and Valmiki-Nayakas are vying for a hike in quota in the reservation. Karnataka has already surpassed the reservation limit set by the Supreme Court.

The Election commission Of India will soon announce the dates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections. It is speculated that elections might take place between April and May in two phases on 224 seats. The turf for the assembly seats is between Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular). Parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters by campaigning, rallying, and making promises. Moreover, political parties are quick to change strategies as these polls come ahead of the 2024 general elections. One such strategy that political parties cannot ignore is quota politics, especially in a state like Karnataka.

Two key communities that parties cannot ignore are Vokkaligas and Lingayats. Their demand for reservation is like a make or break of the government. The Panchamasali Lingayats seek inclusion under the 2A category of the OBC quota to be eligible for 15 percent reservations for government jobs and education. The current quota is 5 percent. Another subcaste of Lingayats- Veerashaiva Panchamasali Lingayats wants to be classified under the more backward category 2A of the OBC. Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, a prominent seer warned to complete their demand or else they will protest outside the residence of CM Basavaraj Bommai. While Vokkaligas seek a hike in OBC quota from 4 percent to 12 percent. Vokkaligas comprise 16 percent of the voting population in the state.

On the other hand, the BJP government in Karnataka hiked the reservation for the Scheduled Caste (15 to 17 percent) and Scheduled Tribe (3 to 7 percent) communities, taking the total reservation in Karnataka to 56 percent. The Kuruba, who make up the third-largest caste group after the Lingayats and Vokkaligas and are now listed under the OBC list’s 2A category, are requesting that the whole tribe be reclassified as a Scheduled Tribe (ST). Another significant Scheduled Tribe tribe, the Valmiki-Nayakas, who are represented by senior BJP leader B Sreeramulu, have reiterated their call for an increase in the ST quota from 3% to 7.5%.

