Chamarajapet assembly constituency is one of Bengaluru’s prestigious and oldest constituencies. There are 7 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the constituency, which are Padarayanapura, Jagjivanram Nagar, Rayapuram, Chalavadipalya, Krishnarajendra Market, Chamarajapet and Azadnagar. Chamrajpet constituency has preserved the original culture of Bengaluru city. The constituency comprising 2.16 lakh voters, is dominated by the poor, lower middle and middle class.

BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan is a 4-time MLA of Chamrajpet Constituency and is the sitting MLA. He is a member of the Legislative Assembly, a former Cabinet Minister in the government of Karnataka and a former General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh JD(S). Khan served as the previous Karnataka government’s Minister for the Hajj and Wakf Board. S M Krishna’s appointment as governor of Maharashtra in 2005 opened the door for Zameer’s political ascent.

When Krishna stepped down from Chamarajpet’s seat to become governor, JD(S) nominated Zameer, who defeated R. V. Devraj, Krishna’s lieutenant. Zameer was then sworn in as the minister of Haj and wakf in the JDS-BJP coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. Zameer and six other JD(S) MLAs formally joined the Indian National Congress. Zameer Khan thus defected from JDS and won as a Congress candidate in 2018.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Zameer Ahmed helped people of all castes and religions at funerals and provided necessary items to the people of his constituency during the lockdown. However, there are allegations against him. In Chamarajpet Assembly Constituency, which has 42 slums, not all the residents have got title deeds. Slums are not developed and access to proper drinking water is an issue.

Zameer Ahmed has said that he will give up the constituency if Siddharamaiah comes to power. Apart from that, there is no one to give him competition from Congress. Businessman Lahari Velu from BJP who lost last time will contest again. Former BBMP member Imran Pasha has contested for the ticket from JD(S).

Talking about the caste constitution, Muslims and Schedules castes are in majority here. With a total number of 2,17,499 voters, the demographics are

Muslim 62,000

SC-ST 42,000

Lingayat 26,000

together 25,000

other 4,000

