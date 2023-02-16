Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Bengaluru is of considerable significance, primarily because it is a hub for multinational companies and has large shopping malls and big schools. BJP leader Aravinda Limbavali is the sitting MLA. Arvind Limbavali, who contested and won from the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in 2008, 2013 and 2018, has been embroiled in a number of controversies.

A video showing Arvind Limbavali threatening a female political activist went viral in September of last year. On Arvind Limbavali’s demand, police are seen escorting the sole activist away. The woman was held at the police station until late hours and was not permitted to use a phone, clearly going against established protocol.

In another incident, when the police pulled over his daughter Renuka Limbavali, for speeding, she was accused of misbehaving with traffic officers. On behalf of his daughter, Aravind Limbavali issued a formal apology. Arvind also got involved in an indecent video controversy and he blamed his own party members for framing him.

Arvind has also served as Minister multiple times. In B. S. Yediyurappa’s cabinet, he held the portfolio of higher education and then health and family welfare. Development of the government school building, Anganwadi, library, exercise school and stadium are said to be his achievements.

Arvind is aspiring to contest again in the upcoming elections. Congress leaders Nallurahalli Nagesh and AC Srinivas are also ticket aspirants. Local leader Munivenkatappa is likely to contest on JD(S) ticket.

Whitefield, Vartur, and Bellandur, three recently urbanised areas, are included in the Mahadevapura Constituency. It also has the infamous Mandur where Bangalore’s trash was dumped for a very long time. In the Mahadevpur electoral district, there is a significant water deficit. Lack of drainage systems results in contaminated lakes. Particularly on the outer ring road, there is a traffic gridlock and a high degree of pollution.

There are a total of 4,70,878 voters. Of these, SC/ST votes of 2,15,000 are decisive. OBC – 95,000, Okkaliga – 94,000, Muslim – 45,000 and others – 20,000 votes.

