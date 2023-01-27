Every state Assembly election in India brings with it something interesting and never heard of before. We have all been waiting for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, scheduled to be conducted before May 2023, to elect MLAs for the state’s 224 Assembly constituencies. With every news related to the elections making the headlines, here’s another one for you that you most certainly find odd.

BJP and Congress are organising IPL-style cricket tournaments to attract the young votes in Karnataka’s Gadag constituency. Yes, and it’s not just a week-long tournament. It will run for a total of two months. While the BJP will play in one field, Congress will play cricket in another adjacent field to compete with its greatest rival.

BJP’s Anil Chilli is organising the cricket league at the district stadium in Gadag city, while HK Patil of the Congress party is conducting the tournament at the VDST ground, adjacent to the district stadium.

More than 130 teams are reported to participate in the BJP-organised league and the winner will be awarded a prize in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and on the other hand, 170 teams are participating in the cricket league organised by the Congress party.

Overall, it seems that political leaders will do anything and come up with an idea to attract the votes of the youth. Whether the voters will vote for the BJP or Congress, remains to be seen. Notably, in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP-led NDA alliance won 104 seats and the Congress-led UPA alliance won 80.

