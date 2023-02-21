The Sandur constituency in Karnataka’s Bellary district has been a Congress stronghold for over a decade now. The BJP has not been able to win this constituency even once, while the grand old party registered victories in 2008, 2013 and 2018. In 2004, Santhosh S Lad, who contested from JD(S), won the seat. Currently, E Tukaram, who has won three times in a row, is the sitting MLA at Sandur constituency.

While Tukaram has expressed his confidence in winning for a fourth term, from the looks of it, the BJP is determined to break the winning streak of the sitting MLA in the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP has formulated a master plan to make the lotus bloom in the constituency, and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah himself is arriving in Sandur. The Union Minister is being called to Bellary district and he will arrive in Sandur on February 23. An election strategy is believed to be planned with Amit Shah presiding over the meeting.

BJP is making a strategy to win more seats not only in Sandur but also in Bellary, Vijayanagar, Koppal and Raichur districts. Amit Shah will hold the core committee meeting of these four districts on February 23. Four important leaders, including current-former MLAs and MPs, will participate in the core committee meeting. Shah’s visit to Karnataka will be the second in 12 days. He earlier visited Dakshina Kannada district on February 11, where he addressed a public meeting.

Additionally, in preparation for the assembly elections, the BJP plans to launch four rath yatras from different parts of Karnataka.

JP Nadda, national president of the BJP, will launch the first yatra on March 1 from Chamarajanagar. Rajnath Singh, the Union Minister of Defense, will launch the second yatra on March 2 in Nandgad, Belgaum. Two yatras will be launched by Amit Shah, one from Bengaluru and the other from Bidar. Similar rath yatras were organised by the party before the UP assembly election last year, which helped the BJP win the poll by energising the party’s cadre.

