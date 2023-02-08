As the tussle for assembly seats intensifies in Karnataka ahead of the elections, the BJP has decided to embark upon Rath Yatra, to counter Congress’ ongoing Bus Yatra and JD(S)’ Pancharatna Yatra. The decision to launch the Rath Yatra was taken last month at the BJP national executive meeting in Delhi and was scheduled to start right after the budget was presented. Now that the Budget 2023 is already presented, the BJP will soon start its campaign across Karnataka.

Four teams, led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, and the BJP state in-charge Arun Singh, would conduct the ratha yatra, according to the leaders. National leaders and Union ministers will participate in the yatra in several locations, they added. Three in-charges have been appointed for the Rath Yatra of four teams. The responsibility of organising the convention of the morchas has been given to the team of former CM Yeddyurappa’s son, BJP Vice President B.Y.Vijayendra

The responsibility of the conference of beneficiaries has been given to the team of Minister Halappa Achar and ST Somashekhar. SV Raghavendra’s team has been given the responsibility of video van promotion. The responsibility of manifesto preparation has been given to the team of ministers K Sudhakar and BC Nagesh in charge of the advisory campaign. The Rath Yatra is likely to start on February 26 and end on March 23.

The three in-charges for each of the 4 teams are:

Team 1

State Vice President -M Rajendra

Former District President, Shivamogga-S Dattatri

District Vice President, Udupi- Kishore

Team 2

Parishad member- Chalavadi Narayanaswamy

District in charge- Satchidananda

Legislative Council Member - A Deve Gowda

Team 3

Former Parishad member -Arun Shahpur

OBC Morcha General Secretary -Vivekananda Dabbi

Yuva Morcha- Mallikarjuna Balikai

Team 4

Raghunath Malkapure

Amarnath Patil

Siddesh Patil

Rabindra Pai has been appointed as Co-Convenor of Manifesto Preparation Consultancy Campaign. Ravindra Pai is already involved in BJP’s professional panel as a co-convenor. BJP has issued an order appointing Dharmendra Pradhan as in-charge and Annamalai as co-in-charge for the Karnataka Assembly Election. State BJP in-charge Arun Singh issued the order on the advice of BJP National President JP Nadda.

Dharmendra Pradhan is currently the Union Education Minister. Annamalai is currently the BJP president of Tamil Nadu. Annamalai has also served as a Karnataka cadre IPS officer. Annamalai joined the BJP after resigning from his government post.

