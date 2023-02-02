Taking note of media reports and complaints against political leaders over alleged distribution of gifts to lure voters ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Election Commission has directed its officials step up vigilance and take legal action against such poll code violation.

Chief Election Commissioner of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena called a preparatory meeting ahead of the Karnataka elections with senior officials from ED, IT, CISF, RPF, RBI and Narcotics Control Bureau in attendance along with district election officers.

The Commission has directed the Excise Department to compare liquor consumption between this year and last year to check if there has been any increase in sale or consumption ahead of election this year. It has also directed to track liquor movement from other states as well.

Authorities have also been asked to track UPI payments and collect digital transaction details to look out for unusual increase in payments. The Chief Election Officer has further directed officials to take necessary action against leaders making communally sensitive statements in the run-up to Assembly elections.

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarikiholi over alleged bribes to voters.

The complaint was filed after Jarikiholi’s announced “spending" Rs 6,000 per voter to win the upcoming elections.

