As part of election campaigning ahead of the assembly polls in Karnataka, the JD(S) has undertaken a Pancharatna Yatra, where leaders, along with former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, are touring the state. Kumaraswamy arrived at Bagalkot after touring several rural areas of the state and said that he was left appalled by the lack of development there.

Holding a press conference at Adagalla village in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district, he said that the dust in the area caused him problems in his throat and he was coughing. Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP party, Kumaraswamy said that while he could not stand dust in the area for two days, people in the area were living under such conditions for ages. “May God protect you," he said to the people.

He said he travelled to many areas of North Karnataka and the roads were in a poor state. He asked the state government where the money allocated for rural development was going. He also responded to Siddaramaiah, who asked why Kumaraawany did not hold the Pancharatna when he was CM. “I am not an independent government. I have formed a government once with the Congress and once with the BJP," he said. Both the Congress and BJP came after JD(S) at that point in time to form coalitions, he said. He also refuted the Congress’ claims that he was opposing the KC Valley project and said that he was not against it.

He also lashed out at Siddaramaiah, asking what he had done in Siddavana just three months after the coalition government was formed. Kumaraswamy said that Siddaramaiah had asserted that he would remove the government after a year but was now blaming the JD(S) for losing power. Kumaraswamy was, in all probability, referring to the collapse of the coalition government between Congress and JD(S) in 2019.

