Ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka 2023, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to boost their campaign in the poll-bound state. In Chamundeshwari, the biggest tussle is going to be seen between G T Devegowda from Janata Dal (Secular) and Siddaramaiah from Indian National Congress. Both parties are organising massive campaigns to show their strength. Recently, GT Devegowda organised a massive rally in Chamundeshwari. The highlights of this rally were youth leaders, his son Harish Gowda and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, H.D Kumaraswamy’s son. As stated in the reports, thousands of youths from rural areas, including Yalawal, Gungral Chhatra, and Mavinahalli of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency took out a bike rally. With the massive support of youth pouring in for the rally, it was called Yuva Nayakara Janmotsav (Youth festival).

Harish and Nikhil arrived in an open vehicle for the event on HD Kote Road on the outskirts of Mysore. This massive youth rally is being seen as a befitting reply to the disgruntled JDS members from the Chamundeshwari constituency who have joined Congress. Nikhil stated that he is ready to sacrifice his political career to make his father and senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy acquire the post of chief minister again. Nikhil also addressed the question of the differences between GT Devegowda and other JDS leaders in the past. Calling GT Devegowda the strength of the party, Nikhil said that it is common to have differences within a family. He added that Devegowda and Harish are truly members of the extended family.

He also said that JDS has a strong base among the youth in the Mysore region. According to Nikhil, the credit for this strong youth base goes to party leaders like Harish, Prasanna son of Periyapatna MLA Mahadevu, T Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar and others who have been working hard for the people over the last few years. “There is a strong wave for JDS in the coming election and we should look at other southern states where regional parties are ruling," he added.

It will be interesting to see the contest between JD(S) and INC in the Chamundeshwari constituency which has become more important after Siddaramaiah announced that this will be his last election. As per reports, he will continue his stint in politics even after retirement.

