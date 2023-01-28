Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, the Hassan constituency is witnessing a tussle for the JD(S) ticket. For the last few days, the JD(S) candidate for Hassan Constituency has created a huge stir in the state. Bhavani Revanna, the wife of MLA HD Revanna and the daughter-in-law of Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, announced her desire to run for the Hassan Assembly seat, a decision that has sent ripples of tension within the party.

However, her desire to contest for the seat has been opposed by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy spoke with the press during the Pancharatna Yatra in Raichur and said that there was no need to put forward someone from the family when there was already a suitable candidate. Kumaraswamy is also Bhavani’s brother-in-law. When Kumaraswamy made this statement, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna said that neither Kumaswamy nor Revanna will give B form, and HD Deve Gowda will give B form for election.

While there is a lot of confusion over the ticket right now, the latest reports suggest that the JD(S) supremo will now intervene in the matter. HD Dewe Gowda himself will decide who will get the party ticket for the Hassan constituency. He is believed to have said that he will come to Hassan and end the confusion.

Preetham Gowda of the BJP defeated HS Prakash of the JD(S) to win the Hassan seat in the 2018 Assembly elections. The JD(S) is attempting to wrest the seat away from the BJP. HS Prakash, a four-time MLA passed away in 2018 and his son HP Swaroop is among the candidates vying for a JD(S) ticket from the constituency.

JD(S) has already released the first list of candidates for the 2023 assembly elections. But the candidate for Hassan constituency has not been announced yet. If Bhavani Revanna is given a ticket in the next election, there is a possibility that Swaroop’s supporters, who are aspiring for Hassan’s ticket, will move away from the party. Revanna’s family is likely to be neutral if Swaroop is given the ticket.

