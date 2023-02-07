Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is around the corner and we are all eager to see if the state will persist with the ruling BJP or give a chance to Congress for the next five years. Ahead of the polls, in the Chikkamagaluru district, a Congress fan, by the name of Balakrishna, has announced that he will give Rs 1 crore if Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, contests the upcoming elections against BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi. He added that he will sell his land and also pay for the election expenses.

“I am a true fan of Siddaramaiah. I have been his fan since he was in JDS," the man added. Balakrishna told the media that if Siddaramaiah contests the elections from the Chikkamagaluru constituency, he would not only give him one crore rupees but would also campaign for him day and night.

This comes after some fans in Yadgiri and Raichur requested Siddaramaiah to contest from their constituency. It seems that the Congress veteran has fans not only among Congress workers but among BJP workers as well. Last week, a BJP worker from Yadgiri appealed to Siddaramaiah to contest from the Yadgiri constituency. “If he contests from Yadgiri constituency, I will sell my 7 acres of land, will spend ₹1 crore for the election expenses," he added.

“If Siddaramaiah contests from our constituency, I will leave BJP and join Congress. Also, we will (make sure) Siddaramaiah wins by 50-60 thousand votes. For this, I appeal to Siddaramaiah to move to Bangalore and contest from Yadgiri. Our Yadagiri constituency is underdeveloped. Siddaramaiah will win if he contests," the man from Yadagiri further said.

Another fan from Raichur has announced that if Siddaramaiah comes to the district and contests the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, he will sell his 2 acres of fertile land and pay for the election expenses.

The people of Badami constituency, where Siddaramaiah won the Assembly elections last time in 2018, also demanded that he should contest from his constituency. It must be noted here that in January, Siddaramaiah had said that he had decided to file his candidature from Kolar for the next Assembly elections. “This is subject to approval by the high command," he had added.

