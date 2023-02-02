Political parties are campaigning heavily as the Karnataka Assembly election is around the corner. Parties, who have done the pre-poll survey, are also figuring out whom to offer the tickets to. Karnataka political and pre-election survey reports have been released by several private agencies including the media. Amid this, patriarchs are making predictions about the poll results.

A man from Raichur has made predictions about the Devadurga Assembly constituency before the elections. A video has locally gone viral in which a man can be seen making predictions with a snake wrapped around his neck. This incident occurred in Samudra Tanda of Devadurga taluk in the Raichur district. The man stated that the JDS candidate Karemma is going to win the elections.

Video goes viral

He said that Karemma should win against MLA K Shivan Gowda. He then went on to add that she should become Prime Minister later. The man can be seen holding a snake and a Rs 50 note in the viral clip. The identity of the seer couldn’t be confirmed. Karemma has decided to enter the fray from JD(S) this time.

HD Kumaraswamy on Budget 2023

HD Kumaraswamy, former CM, stated that the Centre is now enlightened. He said that the state has been provided money by the central government and that many schemes have been announced for the state. He congratulated the central government for offering money to the drought-affected individuals. He added that however, this is not going to materialise immediately. He criticised many schemes that have been announced for the state for making people happy.

“Amir Ke Saath, Garib Ka Vinish" Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also been criticised by former CM Siddaramaiah. He criticised that she has announced the Budget for 2023-2024 as a continuation of the anti-people policy of “Ameer Ke Sath, Garib Ka Vinish". According to him, the troubled government of the centre has been following this policy for the last 8 years.

He said that the nation’s economic condition has been worsening because of the mismanagement by the central government and the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that most importantly, the life of farmers, who were called the country’s backbone in the speech, is on the ground. He believes that this neglect is evident from the fact that Rs 468.21 crore less money has been provided to the agriculture sector in this year’s Budget as compared to the Budget of 2022-23. He went on to say that small and small farmers have been neglected as well.

