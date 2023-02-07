With only a few months to go for the Karnataka Assembly Elections, political leaders active in their respective constituencies are working tirelessly to secure their vote bank. And handing gifts is an age-old method to secure votes.

KC Narayana Gowda, who is the Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment from the KR Pete constituency of Mandya district, has gifted 32-inch LED television sets to the Gram Panchayat members to secure the constituency and hold the village leaders. More than 500 LED TVs have been given to the party leaders, including the Gram Panchayat members who contested and won the last Gram Panchayat elections. Reports say that TVs have also been given away to members who lost in the Gram Panchayat elections.

Minister Narayana Gowda said that he congratulated and honoured the candidates who won and lost in the Gram Panchayat while representing the BJP. “There is a need to inform the people about the contributions of the central and state government. Therefore, we held a meeting and informed them. It is there that we gave away the TVs" he said.

When asked about how prepared they are to face the next elections, he said that the task is to convey to the people the performance of the state and central governments.

Meanwhile, in the same constituency, there are disagreements over ticket distribution in the JD (S). Activists Maradahalli Yogesh and Kikkeri Suresh of Sheelanere village have openly expressed their displeasure. Local JD(S) workers and leaders are upset that tickets have been given to former minister HD Revanna instead of HT Manju. Another faction demanded the ticket be given to BL Devaraj.

