Former Karnataka Minister and mining magnate G Janardhana Reddy had earlier said that his wife Aruna Lakshmi would run in the next assembly elections from the Ballari city assembly constituency, a month after launching a new political party called Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha. His brother G Somasekhara Reddy currently represents the segment from BJP. The mining magnate is now getting ready for the upcoming elections and in the first phase, he is attracting local leaders to his Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha.

Janardhana Reddy has already announced the names of candidates for five assembly constituencies as a first step. Kalyan Rajya Pragati Party candidates have been announced for Siraguppa, Kanakagiri, Nagathan, Sindanur and Hiriyur assembly constituencies.

In a tweet, he thanked people for the support they showered on him since he announced his new parties and also asked ticket aspirants from various constituencies to get in touch with him through email as he was unable to meet everyone personally.

“Dear friends, I am eternally indebted to the unprecedented support received from all over the country after the announcement of the Kalyan Rajya Pragati Party on 25th December last. I am grateful to the party ticket aspirants from various constituencies of the Kalyana state who are coming daily with their hundreds of fans. But I don’t get to spend much time with everyone who comes. My concern is for those who are coming from afar. Thousands of people gather near Gangavati’s residence every day and it is not possible to talk to everyone personally," he tweeted. He added the email ID contactatkrpp@gmail.com and asked people to contact him here instead for tickets. He said he would contact them personally and discuss the competition.

These are the candidates for five constituencies that have already been announced.

Siraguppa: Dharappa Nayak

Kanakagiri: Dr. Charul Dasari

Nagathana: Srikanth

Sindhanur: Nekkanti Mallikarjun

Chitradurga: Mahesh

Reddy’s brothers — G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekar Reddy — are BJP MLAs from Harapanahalli and Ballari city assembly segments, and his close friend Sriramulu is also a BJP MLA from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district and a Minister. They have made it quite clear that they back the BJP and are unaffiliated with Janardhana Reddy’s new political organisation.

