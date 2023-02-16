In 2020, soon after the fall of the JD(S) and Congress government in Karnataka, BJP came to power in the state. This came after one of the top JD(S) leaders, KC Narayana Gowda, and several other MLAs joined hands with the saffron party. KC Narayana Gowda is currently serving as the Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment from the KR Pete constituency of Mandya district. However, the latest rumour is that the minister may defect to Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

This comes close on the heels of KC Narayana Gowda’s word of appreciation for the former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah at an event in KR Pet. Narayana Gowda declared that he would refrain from disparaging Siddaramaiah. “We are members of different political parties, but I only solicit votes for my party during election seasons. I won’t criticise any political official, I promise," he said. Narayanagowda’s refusal to target Siddaramaiah comes amid BJP’s efforts to make inroads into the Vokkaliga heartland.

Recently, Narayana Gowda was asked whether he would contest on a BJP ticket again. To this, Narayana Gowda refused to comment and said that he would let everyone know when the time comes. His decision to remain silent on whether he would contest from BJP again, coupled with his refusal to criticise Siddaramaiah, has led many in the political corridors to believe that he may soon defect to the Congress. If it is confirmed, the action is expected to spark opposition among local Congress leaders. However, there has been no official announcement from the state Minister or any other source and his supposed intention to defect to Congress may be mere speculation.

However, a few weeks ago, Narayana Gowda gifted LED TVs to members of the Gram Panchayat in his constituency to secure votes from the village leaders. He said that he wanted to let people know about the contribution of the state and central governments at a meeting regarding the same given-away TVs.

