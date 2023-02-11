Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the culture of Dakshin Kannada during his Karnataka visit, as he said he has watched the popular film Kantara. He said the film helped him a lot to learn about the state’s culture.

He addressed the farmers of Dakshin Kannada and Kerala during the speech at CAMPCO’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. Addressing the gathering Amit Shah said, “I just watched Kantara and I got to know about the rich culture of Dakshina Kannada which is very famously known as Parshuram’s Srishti."

The movie emerged as a massive commercial success in 2022 and established actor Rishab Shetty as a pan-India star. Karnataka’s culture is on display in the movie and it got good reviews, with critics praising the chilling climax and the terrific performances.

Here’s what Amit Shah said during his address:

During the address, Amit Shah also said farmers across the country remember former chief minister B S Yediyurappa for his pro-farmers’ measures. The entire nation remembers Yediyurappa because Bengaluru prospered under his leadership, he added.

Shah also spoke about various projects the Centre was planning to start in Dakshina Kannada district such as setting up a hydrogen power project, plastic park, strengthening CAMPCO, deep sea fishing, hostel for 1,000 students from the minority community and upgradation of Mangaluru port.

The top BJP leader’s visit assumes significance as Assembly polls in Karnataka are less than three months away.

Notably, Kantara revolves around Bhootha Kola, a traditional dance for the deity. The film’s cast includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

