Voter appeasement through the distribution of gifts before elections is nothing new and in poll-bound Karnataka a few politicians are resorting to this practice to garner support. Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, politicians from different parties have already started reaching out to voters through different means.

Recently, the supporters of Karnataka Industries minister Murugesh Nirani were seen distributing gift bags in Bilgi Assembly constituency of Bagalkot district. Generally the people accept the gifts distributed by the politicians during the election season. However, a woman has drawn the attention of all for refusing a bag of sugar given by the supporters of the minister.

The woman from Galagali village of the constituency has garnered praise on the internet ever since her video of refusing the gift bag from the supporters of the minister went viral on social media.

Bags of sugar were being distributed throughout the village by a couple of followers of minter Murugesh Nirani. One woman, Annapurna Balagi, however, refused to accept it despite having the bag forcibly placed inside her home.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen repeatedly refusing to accept the bag of sugar. When one of the minister’s supporters tried to place the bag inside her home, she placed it outside her door. In the end, the supporters had no other option but to leave taking the bag of sugar along with them.

After the social activist Yellappa Hegde shared the video, a number of people praised the woman for her maturity and her refusal to succumb to political pressure. While praising the woman, many social media users commented that all voters should reject such inducements from the politicians.

Murugesh Nirani has won three times from the Bilgi constituency. Now as the elections are approaching, the Congress leaders have accused that they have started giving people gifts to attract votes in the constituency.

Just a few days ago, thousands of students of high schools in the constituency were distributed 5 kg sugar packets with Nirani Group’s label and BJP’s party symbol. The packets also carried the minister’s photo on it. It also stirred a controversy in the state. The distribution program was stopped after a complaint was submitted to the Education Department in this regard.

