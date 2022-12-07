Karol Bagh ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.83

Ward No.83 Karol Bagh (करोल बाग) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Karol Bagh Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Karol Bagh went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Karol Bagh corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Karol Bagh ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Karol Bagh was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Karol Bagh candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Karol Bagh ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Urmila Devi (AAP), Usha Lawaria (BJP), Neelam (BSP), Pooja (INC), Pratibha (IND).

MLA and MP of Karol Bagh

Vishesh Ravi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 23. Karol Bagh Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Karol Bagh is a part.

Demographic profile of Karol Bagh

According to the delimitation report, Karol Bagh ward has a total population of 66,938 of which 20,985 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 31.35% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Karol Bagh ward

The following areas are covered under the Karol Bagh ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Gaushala Parvesh Dwar Se, Baga Rao Ji; Harichand Gali Manak Pura, Kumar Mohalla; Dooriwalan; Dooriwalan, Gali Between Nali Wali, And Phool Wali Pathsala Gali, East Park Road, Gali Gyasi, Pathshala Wali Gali Manak Pura, Gaushala Marg, Kishan Ganj, Gaushala Parvesh Dwar Se, Baga Rao Ji, Harichand Gali Manak Pura, Kumar Mohalla, Katra Nanak Chand, Katra Dobhi Walan, Gali Malkhan Wali, Punjabi Basti, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Rani Jhansi Road New Rohtok Road Gaushala Road, Faiz Road., Subzi Bazar Rd.Nali Wali Gali Gali Pipal Wali, Phool Wali Gali,; East Park Rd, Sidhipura, Gaushala Marg, Kishan Ganj, Rani Jhansi Road New Rohtok Road Gaushala Road, Faiz Road., Sidi Pura Main Road, Dcm Railway Colony, Rail Marg; Gaushala Marg, Kishan Ganj; Modal Basti; Rani Jhansi Road New Rohtok Road Gaushala Road, Faiz Road.; Sidi Pura Main Road, Dcm Railway Colony, Rail Marg; Area B/W Arya Samaj Road, Saraswati Marg Road, Vishnu Mandir Marg, Maharana Pratap Road, Ganga Mandir Road; Area B/W Faiz Road, Joshi Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road;; “Area B/W Ramjas Road, Rana Pratap Road, Prabhat Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road;" “Area Between Arya Samaj Road And Rahi Dua Marg, Faiz Road, Shri Krishna Das Road, Hardhyan Singh Road, Abdul Rehman Marg, Ajmal Khan Road, Saraswati Marg, Maharana Pratap Road;" “New Rohtak Road Block-5 C, 65, 66, Ajmal Khan Road, Sarai Rohilla;" “North- Deshbandhu Gupta Road, West-Abdul Rehman Marg, East- Elahi Baksh Marg, Hardhyan Singh Road, Pyare Lal Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, -Shri Krishna Das Marg, East-Gurudwara Road, Gaffar Market;" North-Northern Railway Line East-Gaushala Road.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 83. Karol Bagh ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Urmila Devi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 48,97,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Usha Lawaria; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,45,50,046; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Neelam; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,11,30,035; Total liabilities: Rs 12,60,415.

Candidate name: Pooja; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 7,68,200; Total liabilities: Rs 3,00,533.

Candidate name: Pratibha; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 26,62,892; Total liabilities: Rs 2,49,000.

