Kasauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.54 Kasauli (कासौली) (Kussowlie) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Kasauli is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Kasauli election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kasauli election result or click here for compact election results of Kasauli and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kasauli go here.

Demographic profile of Kasauli:

Advertisement

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.68%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 68932 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 35277 were male and 33185 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kasauli in 2022 is 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 64245 eligible electors, of which 34034 were male, 30211 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 57343 eligible electors, of which 27189 were male, 30154 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kasauli in 2017 was 280. In 2012, there were 500 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Kasauli:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajiv Saizal of BJP won in this seat defeating Vinod Sultanpuri of INC by a margin of 442 which was 0.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.26% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajiv Saizal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vinod Sultanpuri of INC by a margin of 24 votes which was 0.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.09% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 54. Kasauli Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Kasauli:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kasauli:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Kasauli are: Rajiv Saizal (BJP), Harmel Singh (AAP), Ram Rattan (BSP), Rajinder (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Vinod Sultanpuri (INC), Om Prakash (IND), Rajeev Kumar Kaundel (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Kasauli:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.89%, while it was 73.93% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 2.39% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kasauli went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kasauli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.54. Kasauli comprises of the following areas of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Kasauli, Krishangarh (Kuthar) (Part), PC Kotbeja of Patta KC, Kasauli Cantonment Board & Parwanoo municipal Council of Kasauli Tehsil; KC Sapathu, Dagshai Cantonment Board & Sapathu Cantonment Board of Solan Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Kasauli constituency, which are: Doon, Arki, Solan, Pachhad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Panchkula district of Haryana.

Map location of Kasauli:

The geographic coordinates of Kasauli is: 30°53’39.8"N 77°00’46.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kasauli

List of candididates contesting from Kasauli Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rajiv Saizal

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Profession: Non Practicing Ayurvedic Doctor and Social Worker, Member of Legislative Assembly Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 95 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 75.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 24.9 lakh

Candidate name: Harmel Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 59

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 30.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 27.8 crore

Total income: Rs 25.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ram Rattan

Party: BSP

Age: 64

Profession: Aggriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajinder

Party: Himachal Jan Kranti Party

Age: 57

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Vinod Sultanpuri

Party: INC

Age: 40

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Om Prakash

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 55.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 23 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 54.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.4 lakh

Candidate name: Rajeev Kumar Kaundel

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 41

Profession: Engineer, Self Business under Name and Style of M/s Royal Engineers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kasauli election result or click here for compact election results of Kasauli and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kasauli go here.

Read all the Latest News here