Kasumpti Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.62 Kasumpti (कसुम्पति) (Kasumpati) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Kasumpti is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Kasumpti election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kasumpti election result or click here for compact election results of Kasumpti and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kasumpti go here.

Demographic profile of Kasumpti:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.64%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 67017 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 34498 were male and 32324 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kasumpti in 2022 is 937 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 61183 eligible electors, of which 32171 were male, 29012 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 59938 eligible electors, of which 31775 were male, 28163 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kasumpti in 2017 was 99. In 2012, there were 216 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kasumpti:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Anirudh Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Vijay Jyoti of BJP by a margin of 9,397 which was 22.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.13% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anirudh Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Prem Singh of BJP by a margin of 9,886 votes which was 27.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 62. Kasumpti Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kasumpti:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kasumpti:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Kasumpti are: Suresh Bhardwaj (BJP), Dr Rajesh Chanana (AAP), Kameshwar (BSP), Kuldip Singh Tanwar (CPI(M)), Anirudh Singh (INC), Ram Prakash (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Kasumpti:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.55%, while it was 60.48% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.74% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kasumpti went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kasumpti constituency:

Assembly constituency No.62. Kasumpti comprises of the following areas of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh: Junga Sub-Tehsil; PCs Dharech, Cheog, Fagu of Dhamanderi KC of Theog Tehsil; KC Sanjauli, PCs Kasumpti, Beolia of Tara Devi- Kasumpti KC of Shimla Rural Tehsil; Ward Nos. 18 to 21 & 23 in Shimla municipal Corporation of Shimla urban and Rural Tehsils.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Kasumpti constituency, which are: Shimla, Shimla Rural, Theog, Pachhad, Solan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kasumpti:

The geographic coordinates of Kasumpti is: 31°00’41.4"N 77°15’00.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kasumpti

List of candididates contesting from Kasumpti Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Suresh Bhardwaj

Party: BJP

Age: 70

Profession: Cabinet Minister

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 62 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.9 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Rajesh Chanana

Party: AAP

Age: 54

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 27067

Moveable assets: Rs 97.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 17 lakh

Candidate name: Kameshwar

Party: BSP

Age: 62

Profession: Private Work (Belding work)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 71 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kuldip Singh Tanwar

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 65

Profession: Retd.Conservator of Forest

Number of criminal cases: 20

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 12.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 11.6 crore

Total income: Rs 16.7 lakh

Candidate name: Anirudh Singh

Party: INC

Age: 45

Profession: Business, Agriculture , Salary

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 10.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6.1 crore

Total income: Rs 26.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ram Prakash

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 36

Profession: Private Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 38.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 38.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

