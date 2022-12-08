Katargam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Katargam seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Vinodbhai Amarshibhai Moradiya (BJP), Gopalbhai Gordhanbhai Italia (AAP), Amitkumar Bikaram Singh (BSP), Kalpesh Harjivanbhai Variya (INC), Bapubhai Nanabhai Khalane (IND), Akbar Liyakat Shahfakir (IND), Rajubhai Lakhabhai Sarakar (IND), Amarkumar Sureshbhai Lavne (Sarvodaya Bharat Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 64.08% which is -0.95% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.166 Katargam (કતારગામ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Katargam is part of Surat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Katargam election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Katargam election result or click here for compact election results of Katargam and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Katargam go here.

Demographic profile of Katargam:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,22,239 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,76,870 were male and 1,45,367 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Katargam in 2022 is 822 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,77,541 eligible electors, of which 1,54,840 were male, 1,22,701 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,336 eligible electors, of which 1,37,372 were male, 1,03,961 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Katargam in 2017 was 4. In 2012, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Katargam:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vinodbhai Amarshibhai Moradiya (Vinubhai Ningala) of BJP won in this seat defeating Jignesh Jivani (Mevasa) of INC by a margin of 79,230 which was 43.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 69.41% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vanani Nanubhai Bhagavanbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pandav Nandlal Kalabhai of INC by a margin of 43,272 votes which was 26.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.42% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 166. Katargam Assembly segment of the 24. Surat Lok Sabha constituency. Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP won the Surat Parliament seat defeating Ashok Patel (Adhevada) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Katargam:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Katargam:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Katargam are: Vinodbhai Amarshibhai Moradiya (BJP), Gopalbhai Gordhanbhai Italia (AAP), Amitkumar Bikaram Singh (BSP), Kalpesh Harjivanbhai Variya (INC), Bapubhai Nanabhai Khalane (IND), Akbar Liyakat Shahfakir (IND), Rajubhai Lakhabhai Sarakar (IND), Amarkumar Sureshbhai Lavne (Sarvodaya Bharat Party).

Voter turnout in Katargam:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.08%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.03%, while it was 68.74% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.95% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Katargam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Katargam constituency:

Assembly constituency No.166. Katargam comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Surat City Taluka (Part) - Surat municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 38, 39, 40, 41, 42.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Katargam constituency, which are: Surat West, Surat North, Varachha Road, Olpad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Katargam:

The geographic coordinates of Katargam is: 21°14’03.8"N 72°49’17.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Katargam

List of candididates contesting from Katargam Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Vinodbhai Amarshibhai Moradiya

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Profession: Construction Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 60.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Total income: Rs 22.1 lakh

Candidate name: Gopalbhai Gordhanbhai Italia

Party: AAP

Age: 34

Profession: Consulting

Number of criminal cases: 19

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Amitkumar Bikaram Singh

Party: BSP

Age: 38

Profession: Grocery Shop, LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kalpesh Harjivanbhai Variya

Party: INC

Age: 32

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Candidate name: Bapubhai Nanabhai Khalane

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Agents and Security Guard Free Labour

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 72000

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 72000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5.9 lakh

Candidate name: Akbar Liyakat Shahfakir

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajubhai Lakhabhai Sarakar

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Rickshaw Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 19.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Amarkumar Sureshbhai Lavne

Party: Sarvodaya Bharat Party

Age: 35

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 39.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 19.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.7 lakh

