Home » News » Elections » Kejriwal to Announce AAP's 'Guarantees' to People in Poll-bound Karnataka on Mar 4

Kejriwal to Announce AAP's 'Guarantees' to People in Poll-bound Karnataka on Mar 4

Karnataka AAP state convener Prithvi Reddy said major "plans and guarantees" to the people of the state would be announced

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 21:50 IST

Bengaluru, India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo/Twitter)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo/Twitter)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will address a public gathering in the district headquarters town of Davangere on Saturday, in a move to step up Aam Aadmi Party's preparations for Assembly elections in Karnataka, due by May.

According to AAP, the two leaders will also administer an oath to the party's state office bearers, block, and circle committee members from all 224 constituencies to work to bring honesty and integrity to Karnataka politics.

Karnataka AAP state convener Prithvi Reddy said major “plans and guarantees" to the people of the state would be announced.

Advertisement

"This programme will be the first of various events in which Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and various AAP leaders are expected to participate in the campaign leading up to Karnataka elections," he added.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 03, 2023, 21:50 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 21:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week